Let's Do This

Cat Power

7 p.m., Thursday, July 28, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $35 at prekindle.com



Singer-songwriter and producer Chan Marshall (aka Cat Power) was scheduled to play Dallas' Granada Theater this past January but had to postpone the show due to COVID-19. The singer finally makes her return to North Texas Thursday night, touring in support of her latest album, Covers. Marshall’s work as Cat Power has defied genre and convention with a mix of indie rock and electric blues. Songwriters like Lana Del Rey, Angel Olsen and Phoebe Bridgers are direct musical descendants of Marshall's work. This year's Covers album is the third that Cat Power has released in nearly three decades of recording. The latest, produced in its entirety by Marshall, features the singer's signature reimaginings of songs by Frank Ocean, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, The Replacements, Lana Del Rey and a cover of her own song “Hate” from 2006's The Greatest, retitled “Unhate” for the album.



Garth Brooks

7 p.m., Saturday, July 30, AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington. $20+ at stubhub.com



Garth Brooks is bigger than The Beatles. With nine diamond-selling albums (albums that have sold over 10 million copies), he officially surpassed The Beatles' record in 1997 when his seventh album, Sevens, became his seventh album to reach those kinds of sales. You really can go on and on with the numbers and accolades the country singer has accrued over the past 30-something years, but as anyone who has seen the Netflix docu-series The Road I'm On knows, the most remarkable thing about Brooks is how humble the guy is about it all. Brooks released his 11th studio album in late 2020, which did well on the country charts but failed to generate the same noise that his first seven albums did. Still, Brooks sold out AT&T Stadium, and the cheap tickets you might be able to find on StubHub are for the Fan Zone. Country's biggest act is still as big as it gets.



Bowling for Soup

7 p.m., Sunday, July 31, The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. $35+ at axs.com



Bowling for Soup will co-headline a Deep Ellum show with ska punk band Less Than Jake, but since Bowling for Soup will always call North Texas home, we're going to put them on the heading. Formed in Wichita Falls, Bowling for Soup made it big playing around Denton and Dallas in the late '90s before Jive Records scooped them up and sent them into the new millennium with a couple of pop punk classics that can still get the crowds singing along. The band released their 11th album, Pop Drunk Snot Bread, this past April — their first without longtime bassist Erik Chandler, who left the band in 2019 to pursue other interests. Despite waning interest in the American music market, the band's new album did quite well overseas on the U.K. music charts. The one thing that keeps the band and the fans coming back together all these years is that all are assured a good time.



Rise Against

6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. $42+ at axs.com



Chicago hardcore-turned-punk-turned-alternative rock band Rise Against returns to town Monday night in support of their latest album Nowhere Generation, and as in past tours, they're bringing along a stellar lineup of opening acts: The Used and Senses Fail. Why Rise Against decided to go full screamo with its opening acts is somewhat of a puzzler, but appealing to fans outside the genre seems to be one of the band's ongoing missions. While much debate exists around Rise Against's status as a "real" punk band, everyone agrees that this is a band with real passion and revolutionary energy that hasn't diminished much over the course of 20 years. The band has always toured and continues to tour, meaning that their shows are always on point and played to reach the folks in the back of the audience.



The Shins

7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. $49+ at axs.com



New Mexico indie-rock band The Shins had been around for almost a decade before the song "New Slang" was featured prominently in the Garden State soundtrack in 2004. For the next few years, The Shins became the undisputed king of indie-rock as previous releases, Oh, Inverted World and Chutes Too Narrow, grew in popularity. The band has never quite been able to recapture the magic it stumbled upon in its earlier releases, and perhaps that explains the current tour in celebration of the 21st birthday of Oh, Inverted World — the album that gave us "New Slang" as well as "Caring Is Creepy." Over the years, the band has divided and come back together as singer James Mercer has pursued other projects with Sparklehorse, Danger Mouse and Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock. The Shins will have opening support from Portland-based folk band Joseph.