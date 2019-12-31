The Best New Year's Eve Concerts in North Texas

The Yella Beezy song featuring Ty Dolla $ign “Ay Ya Ya Ya” shows why the rapper is the life of the party. Don't miss him this New Year's Eve.

If you’re looking for a night out on New Year’s Eve, one where you can be around people, but don’t necessarily need to talk to them, this is the list for you. Skip the small talk at that house party — about how 2019 treated everyone — and instead enjoy each others’ company while listening to some live music.

Marc Rebillet, The Bralettes, Sudie 9 p.m., Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $49



This has to be the most fun lineup existing in all of DFW. Comedic loop daddy, bubbly yet powerful girl punk and an indie DJ set. Whew, this one has flavor.

T.S.O.L & The Dwarves, NOOGY, Blot Out, Phorids

8:30 p.m., Gas Monkey Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd E. $25-$500



Do the most to rid yourself of 2019 toxins with this show from punk legends and punk locals. T.S.O.L & The Dwarves will have the Gas Monkey rattling with their classic garage rock.

Rosegarden Funeral Party, Starfruit, Felt & Fur, Captain Moon & The Silver Spoons, Kace 9 p.m., Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E Sycamore St, Denton $5



2019 gave Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios back to Denton. It’s only right for the iconic venue to ring in the new year with a variety of local talent — ranging from post-punk, self-proclaimed “funeral pop doom disco” and bubblegum avant-pop!

Metal Shop, Red Leather, Rebel Yell 8:30 p.m., House of Blues Dallas (Music Hall), 2200 N Lamar St. GA $20, balcony $25



Enter the second wave of a roaring '20s, with some '80s flashbacks! Pack on the product and be ready for a hair metal-themed NYE.

Origami Angel, short fictions, Two Knights, Upsetting, DEZORAH, Nearlyetta (Marietta cover band) 7 p.m., The Overlook Hotel, Denton ( 7 p.m., The Overlook Hotel, Denton ( contact organizers for address ) $5



Six incredible bands (local and non-local) at a house venue only in existence for one night due to a last-minute venue change - that’s that 2020 magic!

Startparty, Wee Beasties, Puddin Taine 9 p.m., Andy’s Bar, 122 N Locust St, Denton. Free



Who said Denton doesn’t dance? These three bands — ranging among electro-pop, party funk and gyrating punk — are guaranteed to get you moving all the way into 2020.

Faded DeeJays 10 p.m., Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. Free



Faded DeeJays are a unique collective consisting of five DJs and one emcee, each providing individual spice to their every performance. And they know how to throw a party.

The Noids, Kombat, Malpractica, Time Crisis 8 p.m., The Shed, Denton (contact organizers for address) Free



Kinda seems like the only fitting way to celebrate NYE in Denton is by going to a hardcore punk house show, right?

Forgotten Space (tribute to the Grateful Dead), TryMore MOJO 8 p.m., Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce St. $25



What’s looking forward to the new year without reminiscing about the past? There’s always room for more Grateful Dead tributes. Match it with a psych band, and you'll have one hell of a night.

Petty Theft 5 p.m., Dan’s Silverleaf,103 Industrial St, Denton. $15



Celebrate NYE on London time? Sure. Listen to Tom Petty covers at 5 p.m., toast at 6 p.m., go to sleep and wake up in 2020. Good for the early birds or those who want to stack their NYE with multiple events.

Keys N Krates, Johnny Funk 8 p.m., Lizard Lounge - 2424 Swiss Ave.

$25

Toronto-based electronic group Keys N Krates is bringing euphoric beats to Dallas for your NYE pleasure. Don’t fuck it up!

Yella Beezy 10 p.m., Brickhouse Lounge, 2525 E Arkansas Ln, Ste. 253, Arlington, $50



With songs featuring Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign, the Oak Cliff rapper is making waves into 2020. You'll want to see him live while he's still local.

Carnage 10 p.m., Stereo Live Dallas, 2711 Storey Lane, $25



Carnage, a Guatemalan-born, Las Vegas-based production virtuoso will bring his dynamic DJing to Dallas. Having worked with the likes of Mac Miller, Lil Pump and Migos, Carnage has proved he can do it all.