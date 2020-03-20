Music News: The Best Online Concerts Happening This Week

Rufus Wainwright is criminally underrated. Who do we charge with that? The singer will be playing an online concert this week.

As concerts and festivals are shut down for the time being, musicians of all stripes are taking to the internet for performances and outreach. Be sure to check your points of purchase and artist websites if you had tickets for any upcoming shows. Refund policies vary, but many shows have already been rescheduled for later this year, a time that we hope will be a happier and healthier one for all.

In the meantime, we've compiled a list of several upcoming livestreams. These can be useful ways for musicians to connect with their audiences and create diversions for those of us craving a live show. Remember, too, that most musicians depend on touring for their livelihood, so chip in a donation if you can. Also, these schedules are fluid, so stay connected to artists' websites and social media for the latest announcements.

March 20 Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard plans on making livestreams an almost daily occurrence. His Live From Home series can be streamed both through his YouTube and Facebook pages. Most shows begin around 6 p.m. CST, but check daily for updates.

