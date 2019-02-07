George Strait Announces Second Show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

As we reported in November, the aptly named King of Country is scheduled to perform an intimate show at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat multipurpose arena anticipated to open next fall.

Predictably, thousands of George Strait fans waited patiently then in Ticketmaster’s virtual waiting room (even on the internet, you can’t escape the draining task of sitting in a waiting room), eager to hit F5 as 10 a.m. rolled around. Much to thousands of people’s vexation, that wait was for nothing.