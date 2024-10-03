Rap Sheet: The Hip-Hop Stars Endorsing Trump or Harris

The November race between the return of former President Donald Trump, 78, for a second term and the first-ever woman U.S. president in current Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, is naturally attracting big-name endorsements. (Most famously, Harris has the backing of the most powerful woman in modern music, Taylor Swift.)
Harris and Trump debated for the first time on Sept. 10. Trump's rally walk-out music includes 50 Cent and Lil Pump, while Harris has used Beyoncé's "Freedom" and has had Megan Thee Stallion perform.
Forget West Coast vs. East Coast rap beef. With the 2024 presidential election underway, hip-hop is at its most divided, with Republican and Democratic candidates stockpiling popular artists to persuade voters. Following the likes of Swift, more artists are declaring their endorsements.
Here's a list of the rap stars who have publicly backed Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Is your favorite rapper an elephant or a donkey?
Team Trump
Ye gave the MAGA hat the power it wields today in 2016. “Wearing the MAGA hat makes me feel like Superman,” he said during a visit at the Oval Office in 2018. The icon renewed his endorsement of Trump in February 2024 during an airport rant. In a response to a question about Trump, he said, “It’s Trump all day, What you talking ’bout? You know what it is.”
YE (Formerly Kanye West)
Ye is supporting Trump for the 2024 presidential elections pic.twitter.com/SE7J9OlI1Q— Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 13, 2024
Kid RockWhile Kid Rock's music contains a lot of ... how do we put this? redneck-rock influence, many people are unaware that the Detroit native’s career began in hip-hop. One of Trump's biggest endorsers, he has spoken at several of the former president's rallies. "You f*ck with Trump. You f*ck with me," Rock posted on social media following Trump's assassination attempt in July.
Kid Rock: “You f*ck with Trump. You f*ck with me.” pic.twitter.com/6VRjnOGKwd— Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2024
Lord JamarOne-third of the legendary rap group Brand Nubian, Lord Jamar says his vote for Trump is pragmatic. “America is a company, it’s a business,” he said on his The God podcast last week. “If I gotta choose, I’m going with the businessman. You can say, ‘Aw this n—— filed bankruptcy … Yeah, because that’s what smart businessmen do. They know how to file bankruptcy then come back and open other companies and all type of shit.
“With the type of deficit that America has, this motherfucka [Kamala Harris] better have some business tricks up her sleeves but like I said this bitch ain’t ran a Dunkin’ Donuts. So why would you think she could run the motherfucking corporation we call the United States? Y'all motherfuckers is out of your fucking minds. A pussy is not a requisite for leadership. Pretending to be 'Black' is not a requisite for leadership.”
See what happens when Black folks use common sense Logic, lol. Shout out to Lord Jamar pic.twitter.com/AyRv5sSBxW— Woodz (@Nibiru1000) September 12, 2024
Lil WayneThe artist also known as Weezy F. Baby was one of the two rap stars to whom Trump granted clemency in 2021 (the rapper had a felony for firearm possession). In the years since, Lil Wayne has promoted All Lives Matter and praised Trump. In recent interviews, he spoke highly of the former president without publicly endorsing him.
Lil Wayne, following in the footsteps of Kanye and 50 Cent, just endorsed President Trump.— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 29, 2020
Rappers are now Republicans.
What a time to be alive.pic.twitter.com/8vAyBBMQ37
Kodak BlackKodak, was also granted clemency by Trump (for firearm, drug and sexual misconduct charges) and has since expressed his support of Trump in multiple interviews. And it hasn’t wavered after Trump’s debate claims that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, are eating people’s cats and dogs. The “No Flockin’” hitmaker addressed the comments at a recent concert.
“Man, I ain’t gonna lie on that, I’m a motherfuckin’ Trump supporter,” he told the crowd. “I’m a Trump supporter, ain’t no secret. That’s beside the point. But that shit [Springfield] crazy. I’m Haitian. How y'all feel about this election? Shit, I feel like we fucked anyway. I ain’t with that Kamala Harris shit either. What the fuck going on in America? I’m about to go to Springfield, tomorrow, homie. I got to, I got to see the shit because I ain’t smelling that. I say vote for Trump.”
American rapper Kodak Black of Haitian descent is conflicted, he admits he’s a Trump supporter (Donald Trump got him out of prison on a pardon) Trump recently came out saying Haitians in Springfield Ohio are eat peoples cats/pets which is reportedly misinformation & harmful… pic.twitter.com/pCK6I6qCZd— Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) September 16, 2024
Sexxy RedSexyy Red confessed her love for Trump in an interview with comedian Theo Von, saying she missed him in office because he gave people money and freed incarcerated people. “Once he start getting Black people out of jail and giving people that 'free' money ... aww baby, we love Trump," she said. "We need him back in office. We need him back. Trump, we miss you. I love Trump. We need people like him.”
Sexyy Red reveals she likes Trump and wants him back in office— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/uOQAbZfcxV
Lil PumpAt a Michigan rally in 2020, Trump referred to him as "Lil Pimp." Yet the “Gucci Gang” rapper has been one of Trump’s most vocal endorsers. Pump has posted several clips on social media attacking Harris and her endorsers, including one directed at Taylor Swift after the debate.
On Sept. 15, Lil Pump tweeted, “Most don’t know but when I endorsed Trump, I lost hella deals and ppl stopped fucking w me. Lost like 4 Million+ followers during the time and multi-million dollar deals as well. Stayed true to what u beleieve [sic] in. Things coming full circle and I LOVE TRUMP!!”
most don’t know but when I endorsed Trump, I lost hella deals and ppl stopped fucking w me.— Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 16, 2024
lost like 4 Million+ followers during the time and multi million dollar deals as well
stayed true to what u beleieve in
things coming full circle and I LOVE TRUMP!! pic.twitter.com/PBK0REOO6f
Sheff G & Sleepy HollowIn May, Trump hosted a campaign rally in the Bronx and brought up the popular NY Drill rapper duo. "They always gon' whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures," Sheff G told the crowd. "Trump gon' shout the wins for all of us."
Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow with Donald Trump in NYC pic.twitter.com/GD7S98ydLK— Wave Check (@thewavecheckk) May 24, 2024
OT7 QuannyQuanny is best known for his 2022 hit song "Dog Talk." Trump recognized the Philadelphia rapper at his rally, leading to a photo of them together on Trump's plane, along with a video of Quanny donning a MAGA hat. His latest albums, The Leaks and They Said You Didn't, were inspired by Trump's rally.
Donald Trump on a hood tour rn … went to NY tapped in with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow and now went to philly to tap in with OT7 Quanny pic.twitter.com/LVY0fu3ho9— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 23, 2024
Tekashi 6ix9ineSince 6ix9ine is technically a felon, he cannot vote in the presidential election. However, according to a 2023 interview, he still considers Trump his president. He tells host Mike Ashabi at the 20:11 mark: “You see our president, Donald Trump. And I say ‘our president’ because I still consider him our president.”
Waka Flocka FlameWaka Flocka has been a well-known Trump supporter since 2016, kicking President Biden supporters out of the front row of his shows, debating with fans on social media and arguing with radio hosts. The "Glove St. Party" hitmaker has been repping Trump's campaign on social media in recent weeks. After the assassination attempt, Waka tweeted, “I feel like Trump was set up ... protect our president [prayer hands].”
In August, the Atlanta native confirmed his vote in the upcoming election, tweeting, “I’m stilling voting for Trump!!!! Let’s be clear!!!!!”
I’m stilling voting for Trump!!!! Let’s be clear!!!!!— Waka Flocka Flame (@WakaFlocka) August 26, 2024
Chief KeefWhile the two have never met, Chief Keef shared his support for Trump when the former president was arrested in Georgia on RICO charges in 2023. The “Not Like” rapper posted a photoshopped photo of Trump displaying gang signs on his Instagram Story, captioned: “Nah my boy in dat bitch bangin on dem folks. I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back."
Chief Keef reacts to Donald Trump turning himself in pic.twitter.com/dg5hzTAYDU— The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) August 25, 2023
Snoop Dogg (Sorta)Snoop had many negative comments about Trump and his performance during his term. However, after Trump granted clemency to Michael "Harry-O" Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, the Doggfather issued a thank you to the former president. "I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," he told the U.K.'s The Times in January 2024. Not a full endorsement, but as one of the celebrities with the most massive reach, he hasn't exactly clarified his position.
Benny the ButcherIn 2023, the Butcher caught backlash for announcing plans to vote for Trump in 2024. Afterward, he revealed that he declined an opportunity to meet the former president.
Speaking to Rev. Jesse Jackson and others on MSNBC in February, the rapper said: “This what Ima say. I learned a lot that day. But, honestly, that just comes from frustration of things not being right in my community … and wanting to try it a different way. What I learned is, I’m not a political person. I’m just boots on the ground. In the city, every day. It’s very few changes that reach down in our community. But I did realized this. A lot of Black people voted Trump … they just didn’t put it out there like I did.”
The controversial recording artist declared her allegiance to Trump in 2016. Her continued support of Trump stems from his promise to protect the Second Amendment, she told The Standard last November, stating that a nuclear fallout or a meteor hitting Earth would "absolutely require guns."
Azealia Banks
"He's just fucking funnyyyy," she said in the interview. "He's been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down."
Bandman KevoKevo has two Trump tattoos on his body, including one of the former prez's mugshot. In 2023, he was asked on the We in Miami podcast about his love for Trump, to which Kevo replied that President Joe Biden was forcing him to pay a lot in taxes.
"I mean I feel like the Democrats is more like for people who need help," Kevo said. "We will give you this, you can get more food stamps or more this or more that, you know? To be honest Trump got me out of jail like six months early."
Fivio ForeignFivio has supported Trump since 2020. In videos, he flaunted the MAGA hat and called it hip-hop. A new song, "ONBOA47RD," featuring samples from Trump's bland inauguration speech, was released by Brooklyn Drill rapper and fellow Trump supporter Kodak Black in August.
DaBabyAs he became embroiled in controversy over comments about the LGBTQIA+ community, the "Suge" artist publicly endorsed the former president in a podcast interview in 2022. He told the hosts: “Do I fuck with Trump? Now? Hell, yeah,” DaBaby said. “Trump is a gangster. He let Kodak [Black] out.”
DaBaby says he supports Trump & calls him a Gangsta‼️— RapTV (@Rap) July 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/A9yxDJNg5q
Anuel AAAnuel is one of the first Reggaeton acts to publicly support Trump. He met the former president during a Pennsylvania rally, where the Puerto Rican star told the crowd, “The world knows that the best president this country has ever seen is named Donald Trump.”
Trump presents tattooed Latino rapper Anuel AA to White rust belt voters at Pennsylvania rally.— AF Post (@AFpost) August 31, 2024
Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/AbKua8DzEb
Icewear VezzoWhile sharing his plans to vote for Trump in the upcoming election, the Detroit rapper advised fans not to cast their ballots blindly. "Sometimes a lot of Democrats assume that we're supposed to just vote blindly, and I feel our votes should be worked for," he told Fox News in June. "I feel like our parents blindly voted for generations, but I think this generation is now understanding that we have to ask questions and our vote should be worked for. We should not just blindly vote because people say it's ‘cool,’ or tell us who to vote for because they want us to vote based on personal feelings. I vote based off of personal experience. I've experienced both presidents."
He later spoke on meeting Trump in an Instagram post, captioned: “In all seriousness everyone not gonna agree with this picture but we don’t all have to agree on everything I just know not many of us will ever have the chance to really speak up for us and address how we may really feel so I stepped out on faith I didn’t meet him as a rapper I met him as a man and a father who understands the only way to attempt change things is to address things."
Icewear Vezzo speaks on receiving backlash after posting pictures with Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/jCv6w126WJ— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 16, 2024
Forgiato BlowWith his rap song and music video "Trump Trump Baby," featuring Amber Rose, the self-proclaimed "Donald Trump of Rap" gained viral fame. With the release of more Trump-inspired music, Forgiato's popularity grew even more. In an interview with Fox News, Forgiato claimed that young voters are seeing the work that Trump is putting in.
‘TRUMP TRUMP BABY’: Rapper Forgiato Blow, who calls himself “the Donald Trump of rap," explains why young voters and the entertainment industry are flocking to the former president: https://t.co/oPOfpz6RpX pic.twitter.com/sr8lZVg3lO— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2024
Money ManIn March, the “Turnt” rapper declared he will be voting for Trump. In an interview with the Hood Politics podcast, Money Man said, "I fuck with Trump. I would go Trump [if he ran again]. This my thing — I don’t think the Democrats done did shit for us, man. I don’t see n——s getting rich out this bitch, man."
BREAKING: Platinum selling rapper Money Man says he’s voting for Donald Trump for president this November.— Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) March 14, 2024
🎶 Rappers to publicly endorse Trump for President:
- Money Man
- Chief Keef
- Waka Floca Flame
- Sexxy Redd
- Kodak Black
- Benny The Butcher
- Lil Pump
- Lil Wayne… pic.twitter.com/YmZxs1Fvv9
42 DuggFresh out of prison, the Detroit rap star released a new song praising Trump, rapping: "Me and Trump the same ni—a, put on my red hat, red Bach matching the soda / Say it’s our turn we need 'em voting / Immunity, free cheese, we need 'em both/ Pardons, big Meech, we need him home, starting 2024 / I don’t agree with the police shit but yeah right, whole hood could be back turnt."
M.I.A.The “Paper Planes” hitmaker shared her public endorsement of Donald Trump in August. While livestreaming a speech by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. she tweeted on X, “Trump is going to ride America through the most challenging 4 years coming pulling out weed, and RFK will inherit America when God is ready to replant and rebuild it righteously.”
A cantora M.I.A. Declara apoio à candidatura de Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/fFZQKS11Wt— popmusic_ (@popmusic2024) August 24, 2024
Nicky JamAlthough Trump misgendered him at last weekend’s Las Vegas rally, Nicky Jam is the latest artist to endorse the former president. The Reggaeton legend took the podium in a MAGA hat and shared his appreciation for the opportunity to meet Trump. “People that come from where I come from, they don’t meet the president. So, I’m lucky,” said Nicky. “We need you. We need you back, right? We need you to be the president.”
Fans flooded his comments with disappointment after the Puerto Rican shared a now-deleted photo with Trump on Instagram. Former collaborators pulled their music featuring Nicky from streaming services.
.@realDonaldTrump humiliates @NickyJamPR, thinks Nicky Jam is Nicki Minaj, exposes his racism and ignorance, calls Nicky Jam and Latinos rapists and drug lords pic.twitter.com/h9IugYdSOd— EXECUTIVE MEDIA (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) September 15, 2024
Swae Lee (Rae Sremmurd)The “Sunflower” artist slammed Vice President Kamala Harris in July. He tweeted, “Do not vote for Kamala!!! Do your research on that whole camp.”
Then he tweeted: “I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that shit”
After that, he added: “The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the shit and yall standing for Kamala. My black people she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall … (us) voting just cuz you think she’s black is not going to end in your favor.”
The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the shit and yall standing for Kamala. My black people she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black…— Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024
Kay FlockThe Bronx rap star has been detained on RICO charges since February 2023. The "Is Ya Ready" recording artist asked fans on July 20 to vote for Trump in the upcoming election after following the former president and his family a month prior. “All my fans go vote for Trump!” he wrote. “Make America Flock Again, you deserve it [American flag emoji]. I love you gangsta @realdonaldtrump.”
Inspired by Trump's MAGA campaign, the New York Drill rapper released a five-song EP on Sept. 19 called Make America Flock Again.
ChingyBy providing entertainment for an upcoming Republican event, the multi-platinum St. Louis recording artist may have reluctantly endorsed the former president. In response to backlash, Chingy said the event was simply a performance and not an endorsement.
“I’m a say this one time,” Chingy commented on Baller Alert’s Instagram post promoting the flyer to the Republican LGBT event on Sept. 20. “My job is to perform and get paid to perform, not caurr [sic] about politics. Now y’all find [something] else to do with yurr [sic] time.”
Chingy removed himself from the upcoming event on Sept. 20. He stated on his Instagram account, “YOU KNO WHAT JUS CAUSE I DONT WANT TO BE IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS MESS. I HAVE DECLINED PERFORMING.”
Quite a lineup of headliners for the Log Cabin (LBGT) Republican event. pic.twitter.com/ne2yPMPQqu— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2024
Team Harris
Cardi B“Been told y'all Kamala should've been the 2024 candidate,” Cardi B told her Instagram followers as one the first celebrities to predict Kamala Harris would receive a chance at the presidential seat after President Biden stepped down. “Y'all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion ... don't let my accent fool y'all.”
Cardi B has been a supporter of President Joe Biden since the previous election. Once Harris became the candidate, Cardi shared her support in a X Spaces conversation with fans. Defending Harris, Cardi told fans: “I always knew how people are when it comes to women, but the disrespect? Listen, if you don’t like her as a politician, that’s you. But if you disrespect her because she’s a woman? It’s very disgusting.”
QuavoQuavo supported Harris at her campaign kick-off in Atlanta. As a result of the death of his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff in 2022, he has become a leading advocate for gun safety.
"You can't understand the struggles of gun violence if you not in the field or in the heart of it," Quavo told the audience at Georgia State University in July. "So one thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is that she always stands on business."
Megan Thee StallionWhen Harris entered the race, the Houston Hottie’s performance kicked off her grand entrance in Atlanta. Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and GloRilla would support Megan's endorsement following backlash. Megan encouraged women to vote during her performance of “Body.” “Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies,” she said, alluding to abortion issues. “And you want to keep loving your body — you know who to vote for!”
Uncle LukeHarris and Luke Campell's political paths crossed in 2019. In South Carolina, they had a conversation that led to a truce. After Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in July, Luke shared a rant defending Harris on his Instagram account.
While criticizing Trump and his NABJ appearance, he said: “I’m getting sick and tired of you motherfuckers who’s out here trying to take the Blackness away from Kamala Harris, our VP and soon-to-be president because your daddy, Donald Trump, gives you these talking messages, so you repeat the dumb shit.”
Plies
The “Shawty” hitmaker is Kamala Harris’ most vocal supporter in rap. Combining regular commentary with facts and comic relief to draw social media attention, his social media accounts have refuted every claim made by the Trump campaign, including on Harris' race and gender.
Last week, he tweeted: “Has Anyone Noticed The Mainstream Media Is No Longer Talking About “AGE” In This Presidential Race?? It’s No Longer A Issue To Them Now. The Same Thing They Just Used Against Biden To Prop Trump Up Is No Longer Front & Center! If It Helps Kamala It’s Not A Real Issue!!!”
Announcing his endorsement of Harris in August, JD attended Harris' rally in Atlanta. In a livestream, he said:
Jermaine Dupri
“She’s a person of color, all right. So let’s just say that. People of color, to get in the position that she’s in now is not no easy feat, and it’s not something that America thought they’d ever fucking see. Y’all ain’t gotta say she’s Black. She’s a person of color. Brown, tan, whatever the fuck y’all wanna call it that saying she’s not Black, whatever that is, she’s a person of color.
“And you know, like I know, you motherfuckers ain’t never thought that you’d see nobody — person of color, woman — in a position to become the president of the United States. The hate she has to deal with being a person of color, y’all want her also to be a vice president, to do shit that vice presidents ain’t never, ever did. Y’all fucking tripping.”
Lil Jon
Lil Jon has worked with Trump directly as a cast member on The Celebrity Apprentice. But as he stole the show at Harris' Atlanta rally, the King of Crunk announced his love for Kamala. While supporting Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, he performed “Get Low” and “Turn Down For What.”
QuestloveIn July, Quest told social media he is "absolutely, 100%" supporting Kamala Harris in November. Sharing several posts supporting the vice president, including a photo together, he wrote, “Some of us see this as a no-brainer. Some of you are inside your feelings and fear and that’s ok. But just know that the other side will NOT be resting until they pull every trick be it racist/sexist/etc ruse out of the hat. Do not cut off the nose to spite the face. Know it’s exhausting. I know it’s inconvenient, but y’all need to get some FIGHT in you. This drowning in self pity, throwing in the towel, giving up, talking/posting/IG-ing from the sidelines is not the energy needed.”
CommonThe award-winning entertainer supported the Democratic presidential nominee at the DNC in Chicago after celebrating hip-hop's 50th birthday event on the White House lawn. “Kamala Harris will change the world for the better with love, hope and grace,” said Common before performing.
Fat JoeJoey Crack endorsed Kamala Harris over marijuana in March. They hosted a closed-door discussion at the White House to ease penalties related to marijuana. After Biden’s exit, Joe thanked the president and welcomed Harris to the race.
Slim ThugThe Boss Hogg announced last week that he will be voting for the vice president in the upcoming election. In a livestream, he said: “How is you Black not representing for the Black woman? I can understand white people voting for Donald Trump or any other race … Ima vote for Kamala strictly ‘cause she’s Black. I don’t even know her motherfucking policies. I don’t know what type of people y’all is. But I’m voting for the Black woman.”
Lil Nas XIn the wake of President Biden's withdrawal from the race, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker was among the first to endorse Harris. In July, he tagged Harris in a tweet that read, “lock in lil bro! @KamalaHarris.”
Non Hip-Hop Bonus: Billie EilishShe's not a rapper (though, you know, "Bad Guy"), but she's so influential we have to include her. Eilish is the latest superstar to endorse Harris, telling fans on National Voter Registration Day, “Vote like your life depends on it.”
Billie and her brother Finneas based the decision to support Harris because of her stance on reproductive rights. In a video to her 7.5 million followers on X, she said: “We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy. We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future.”
Eilish previously supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.