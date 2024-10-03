Rap Sheet: The Hip-Hop Stars Endorsing Trump or Harris

Team Trump



YE (Formerly Kanye West)

Ye is supporting Trump for the 2024 presidential elections pic.twitter.com/SE7J9OlI1Q — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 13, 2024

Kid Rock

Kid Rock: “You f*ck with Trump. You f*ck with me.” pic.twitter.com/6VRjnOGKwd — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2024

Lord Jamar

See what happens when Black folks use common sense Logic, lol. Shout out to Lord Jamar pic.twitter.com/AyRv5sSBxW — Woodz (@Nibiru1000) September 12, 2024

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne, following in the footsteps of Kanye and 50 Cent, just endorsed President Trump.



Rappers are now Republicans.



What a time to be alive.pic.twitter.com/8vAyBBMQ37 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 29, 2020

Kodak Black

American rapper Kodak Black of Haitian descent is conflicted, he admits he’s a Trump supporter (Donald Trump got him out of prison on a pardon) Trump recently came out saying Haitians in Springfield Ohio are eat peoples cats/pets which is reportedly misinformation & harmful… pic.twitter.com/pCK6I6qCZd — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) September 16, 2024

Sexxy Red

Sexyy Red reveals she likes Trump and wants him back in office



pic.twitter.com/uOQAbZfcxV — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 3, 2023

Lil Pump

most don’t know but when I endorsed Trump, I lost hella deals and ppl stopped fucking w me.



lost like 4 Million+ followers during the time and multi million dollar deals as well



stayed true to what u beleieve in



things coming full circle and I LOVE TRUMP!! pic.twitter.com/PBK0REOO6f — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 16, 2024

Sheff G & Sleepy Hollow

Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow with Donald Trump in NYC pic.twitter.com/GD7S98ydLK — Wave Check (@thewavecheckk) May 24, 2024

OT7 Quanny

Donald Trump on a hood tour rn … went to NY tapped in with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow and now went to philly to tap in with OT7 Quanny pic.twitter.com/LVY0fu3ho9 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 23, 2024

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Waka Flocka Flame

I’m stilling voting for Trump!!!! Let’s be clear!!!!! — Waka Flocka Flame (@WakaFlocka) August 26, 2024

Chief Keef

Chief Keef reacts to Donald Trump turning himself in pic.twitter.com/dg5hzTAYDU — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) August 25, 2023

Snoop Dogg (Sorta)

Benny the Butcher



Azealia Banks

Bandman Kevo

Fivio Foreign

DaBaby

DaBaby says he supports Trump & calls him a Gangsta‼️



pic.twitter.com/A9yxDJNg5q — RapTV (@Rap) July 24, 2022

Anuel AA

Trump presents tattooed Latino rapper Anuel AA to White rust belt voters at Pennsylvania rally.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/AbKua8DzEb — AF Post (@AFpost) August 31, 2024

Icewear Vezzo

Icewear Vezzo speaks on receiving backlash after posting pictures with Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/jCv6w126WJ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 16, 2024

Forgiato Blow

‘TRUMP TRUMP BABY’: Rapper Forgiato Blow, who calls himself “the Donald Trump of rap," explains why young voters and the entertainment industry are flocking to the former president: https://t.co/oPOfpz6RpX pic.twitter.com/sr8lZVg3lO — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2024

Money Man

BREAKING: Platinum selling rapper Money Man says he’s voting for Donald Trump for president this November.



42 Dugg

M.I.A.

A cantora M.I.A. Declara apoio à candidatura de Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/fFZQKS11Wt — popmusic_ (@popmusic2024) August 24, 2024

Nicky Jam

.@realDonaldTrump humiliates @NickyJamPR, thinks Nicky Jam is Nicki Minaj, exposes his racism and ignorance, calls Nicky Jam and Latinos rapists and drug lords pic.twitter.com/h9IugYdSOd — EXECUTIVE MEDIA (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) September 15, 2024

Swae Lee (Rae Sremmurd)

The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the shit and yall standing for Kamala. My black people she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black… — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

Kay Flock

Chingy

Quite a lineup of headliners for the Log Cabin (LBGT) Republican event. pic.twitter.com/ne2yPMPQqu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2024

Team Harris

Cardi B

Quavo

Megan Thee Stallion

Uncle Luke

Plies





Jermaine Dupri

Lil Jon



Questlove

Common

Fat Joe

Slim Thug

Lil Nas X

Non Hip-Hop Bonus: Billie Eilish