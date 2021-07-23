The Best Covers of Songs by The Beatles

click to enlarge No one did The Beatles like The Beatles. But these covers are still pretty great. Frazer Harrison/Getty







Oddly, the year 2021 is seeing a resurgence of Beatlemania, with Peter Jackson’s docuseriesheaded to Disney+ this Thanksgiving. And just last week, Paul McCartney shed some Beatles secrets in the Hulu documentary. Did you know that one of the group's most iconic albums was almost titled? We’ll give you a hint, it wasn’tWe’ve all heard some bad Beatles karaoke in our lifetime, and there are enough tribute concerts to the Fab Four to rival any band in history. You can never capture the infectious energy of the screaming crowds seen in, but occasionally a new interpretation is able to add a different side to the words we all know by heart.Some cover songs transcend their originals to become even more iconic, as is the case with Johnny Cash’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.” None of these do that, but we still think that there are some pretty strong Beatles cover songs worth mixing into your regular playlist.Best showcased in the beautiful ending to the 1998 satirical fantasy film, Apple’s rendition captures the same heartbreaking melody of the original version.You may or may not have heard of this Irish singer-songwriter, but his gorgeous folk update of one of the Beatles’ most beloved tunes is a wonderful reinvention of a classic work.Reframing a classic love ballad as the yearnings of a lesbian teenager is a fascinating choice, and one of the strongest covers from the Beatles musicalNot many performers are as huge as The Beatles. Aretha Franklin is one of them.Stevie does Stevie with a version that’s arguably just as fun and catchy as the original.Just as he did with “Hurt,” Cash adds a weariness that makes this reflecting ballad all the more powerful.Simone adds the fiery shockwaves to the more passive original rendition.We would like to see what Hendrix would do with, though.Charles Manson stole this from The Beatles, so U2 stole it back.This is one of the weirder tracks from the best Beatles album(please don’t @ us), and the idiosyncratic energy of The Pixies recaptures it well.One of The Beatles’ contemporaries (and one of their chief rivals) released a cover only years after the original’s release.A much more upbeat rendition of a song that plays best to a crowd that, you know, comes together.Did we want a jazzy Beatles cover? Yes.One of the all-time great vocalists lent his voice to the titular track from the last album released by The Beatles. (was the last one they recorded, but it was released before.)This was always one of the more flamboyantly eccentric Beatles songs. Who better to cover it?