The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Jan. 23–29

Tuesday, Jan. 23 Never Ending Fall

7 p.m., House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. $19 at livenation.com



New-age rock band Never Ending Fall is on its American Disco Tour. This is a band with members who have known each other and played together since fourth grade. The band plays electric feel-good melodies drenched in soul, releasing several singles last year ahead of an upcoming EP. Right now, you'll want to take advantage of LiveNation's special two-for-one offer so you and a guest can catch this show for half the price.



Wednesday, Jan. 24 JunkBunny

7 p.m., Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $15 at prekindle.com



Austin rock trio JunkBunny combines hardcore hooks with pop-punk song structure, so imagine a heavier and dreamier version of Green Day in its glory days. The band released its debut EP, Junk Rock, in 2019 and has since grown a steady following with its electric live performances. The band makes a run through Dallas this week with local support from power-trio Midnight Thirty and noise-rock band Thyroids.



SOFT VEIN

7:30 p.m., Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. $12+ at prekindle.com



California-based musician Justin Chamberlain, of Harsh Symmetry, started his solo project SOFT VEIN in 2022, blending industrial, darkwave and electronic elements to create lusty music about passion and love. Last October, SOFT VEIN released its debut album, PRESSED IN GLASS, and is now currently on a run of shows across the Southwest with MVTANT from San Antonio and Oak Cliff's LLORA. DJ Disco De Novo will also be spinning between sets. Before the show, Texas Theatre will screen Ridley Scott's Alien. For those wanting to see the movie and the show, Texas Theatre is offering a $20 combo ticket.



Thursday, Jan. 25 The Grae

7 p.m., Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $10 at seetickets.us



Fort Worth indie-rock band The Grae is a tough band to classify. At first blush, it has all the trappings of a psychedelic blues rock band, but then there is this layer of mathy, post-hardcore guitar work happening in the background that makes everything seem all the more unhinged. If there was ever a band that could take up where Fort Worth rock legends Bloodrock left off, this is it. Hardcore band Toxic Madness, Persian-folk/surf-punk band Soma Sky and punk band Black Water Hose make the night an all-local and all-genre-bending night of music.



Skuzz Machine

7 p.m., Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $10 at prekindle.com



Dallas punk band Skuzz Machine plays, as you may assume from the band's name, a skuzzy, heavy form of punk that drives hard to the breakdown, reminiscent of the very early days of grunge music before it was ever labeled as such. This local showcase will also see Denton alt-punk band Room 13 filming a music video for the single, "If the Kids Are United." Denton jazz-punks Thurzdaze and Dallas indie-rock band Wildhearts will open.



Friday, Jan. 26 Ottoman Turks

7 p.m., Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3005 Morton St., Fort Worth. $12+ at outhousetickets.com



For those unfamiliar with the rolling thunder that is Dallas's Ottoman Turks, this is a band that is just as much at home in a punk club like Three Links as it is in a honky tonk like Magnolia Motor Lounge. It's been a while since the Turks put out any new music as singer Nathan Mongol Wells took time last year to work on a solo project. This week the band is back onstage in Fort Worth with rock band Cut Throat Finches.



King Turtle

8 p.m. Ruins, 2653 Commerce St. $12+ at eventbrite.com



Denton stoner rock band King Turtle started in 2018, with each member being heavily influenced by very different artists. Bringing these influences together, King Turtle blends classic rock, '90s alternative, progressive rock and psychedelia into a musical mosaic that brings to mind hints of Alice in Chains and Rush. The band will headline a complete Denton rock show in Deep Ellum with The Infamists and Farla Vae.



Saturday, Jan. 27 The Buffalo Ruckus

7 p.m., Third Rail Bar, 815 S. Main St., Grapevine. Free



Denton roots rock band The Buffalo Ruckus started making a name for itself in 2013, when it began cranking out its smooth blend of Appalachian folk and Southern rock. Within a year, the band had released its debut, self-titled album, and two years after that came its second album, Peace & Cornbread, on Shiner (yes, Shiner the beer) Records. Since 2016, however, the band's studio output has been inconsistent, with only a handful of singles and live recordings seeing the light of day for nearly six years. Last October, the band released the six-track live EP Live from the Texas Music Revolution, which contained three previously unreleased tracks, and last week the band released a new studio track, "Momma Gettin' Mean."



Metal Showcase

7 p.m., Trees, 2709 Elm St. $14 at axs.com



This Saturday, Dallas talent buyer and concert producer Jaro Entertainment is putting on a Metal Showcase in Deep Ellum with a stacked lineup of hard rock and metal bands from North Texas. On the bill are post-hardcore band Last of the Sane, epic metal band Warhog, hard rock band Eleventeen, alternative metal band Breeding Thorns and thrash metal band Glimpse of Death. A kind of sampler, this show is sure to expose you to a variety of local rock bands to get you out of the arenas and into the clubs where rock actually happens.



Sunday, Jan. 28 Cory Cross

7 p.m., Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $10 at seetickets.us



Singer-songwriter Cory Cross, born and raised in Fort Worth, first played music in church before beginning to blend his gospel background with a mix of bluegrass, Americana and country music. Cross and his band have performed all around Texas the last few years, supporting their EP Holy Spirits and Texas radio hit single “I Can’t Walk the Line.” Sunday, Cross plays after sets from local singer-songwriters David Forsyth and Sarah Johnson.



Black Dog Jam

8 p.m., Scat Jazz Lounge, 111 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth. Free



If you're looking to ease into the working week, perhaps the best place to do that would be at the Black Dog Jam. At one of the oldest residencies in Fort Worth, Paul Metzger and Joey Carter lead the Black Dog Band every Sunday for a weekly jam session. This is one of those events that could see absolutely anyone sitting in with the band, so you never know what it is going to be like week to week. All we know is that there are no reservations required or accepted to see this top-notch jam band.



Monday, Jan. 29 Hailey's Fan Club

9 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $10 at the door



The Hailey's Fan Club concert series doesn't happen on a specific day or time of the month: it's a frequently occurring series that brings together what it calls "unhinged music" that could be grounded in literally any genre you can imagine. This week, for its Cyber Commando Digital Hardcore Jazz Dub Destruction rager, Hailey's Fan Club presents the music of Rrose Selavies (taking its name from Rrose Sélavy, Dada artist Marcel Duchamp’s female alter ego), composer Louise Fristenksy and electronic artist Princess Haultaine III.