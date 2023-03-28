How To Celebrate Taylor Swift's Eras Tours in DFW

Over the course of this coming week, fans can show their love for Taylor in several festive ways. Here are the best Taylor Swift-centric events this week.
2 –7 p.m,. March 31 – April 2
TAY-Gates
Arlington Backyard at Texas Live! 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, No. 140, Arlington
A Taylor Swift concert is like the Met Gala of Swifties. So, every single day prior to the shows diehard fans will be making a whole big deal of her stops in Arlington by gathering for a series of pre-parties called TAY-Gates at Arlington Backyard at Texas Live! Here you'll find photo booths, fan merch, drink specials, costume contests, lip sync battles, a dance party and giveaways. The event is all ages and tickets start at $5.
Get Ready + TurndownApril 1
Hotel Zaza, 2332 Leonard St.
If you’re coming from out of town or you're a local wanting the experience of your wildest glam dreams, Hotel Zaza is offering a hands-on, get-ready experience sponsored by MYX Beauty Bar. Guests can create their own lipstick shade — perhaps red or maroon — and get glammed-up Swiftie style. More like Slay-lor, amirite? After the show, the hotel will offer a turndown service, where guests will receive a Ketel One mini bottle, bottle of Diet Coke, and a ZaZa bottle opener.
Taylor Swift Skate Night6–8 p.m. April 1
Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Addison
If you weren’t able to get tickets to the show, you can still jam out to Taylor’s music and do it on ice. On the ground floor of the Galleria, fans can ice skate as hits from all of Taylor’s eras play throughout the night. Attendees will receive a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses like the ones Taylor wore in her video for "22." Fans are encouraged to dress in their best Taylor Swift costumes.
Adrian Torres’ MuralAll day, any time
Elm and Pearl streets
You’ll want to commemorate your Swiftie experience with a photo. Getting tickets for the show was a nightmare, and you’ll have even less of a chance of meeting Taylor and getting a picture with her, but you can come pretty close by taking a picture with her likeness at Adrian Torres’ mural in downtown Dallas. Plus, she’s painted along with her fellow music icons Rihanna and Billie Eilish.
Karaoke at The Round-Up SaloonAll weekend
The Round-Up Saloon
3912 Cedar Springs Road
We knew you were trouble when you walked in. So step up to the mic and deliver your best vocals, as Round-Up has karaoke going all night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now this isn’t necessarily Swift-themed, but there’s a good chance she may pop in after her shows. After all, this bar is a favorite of her fellow pop stars Robyn, Charli XCX and Lady Gaga.
Late night breakfastAll day, any time
Metro Diner OC, 2316 W. Davis St.
If it feels like the perfect night for breakfast at midnight, Metro Diner OC has got you covered. Metro is one of very few locally owned diners in Dallas open 24/7, so you can get your fill of late night breakfast in Oak Cliff after Taylor’s show. And trust us, after a 3-hour set and two openers (including Plano native Gayle), you probably won’t be getting home until late. So you might as well swing by, enjoy some pancakes and take some cute pictures.