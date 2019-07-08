The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Khalid, 21 Savage, New Bohemians and More

Good news, music fans: There's a show you can go to nearly every day this week. End your Tuesday the right way with an intimate set by Austin duo Little Mazarn. On Wednesday, you can hop over to Club Dada to hear The Roomsounds. Up-and-coming rap artist YUNG BANS will share the stage at Trees with Dallas-Fort Worth artists Crit Life and Blvck London on Thursday.

Then there's a lot happening on the weekend. You know what they say about the early birds. They get to go see local singer-songwriter Jacob Metcalf play the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center around noon. That evening, you can head to Denton to check out The Posies, or stay in Dallas for New Bohemians or Henry The Archer. Maybe you're busy on Friday. That's fine. Just make sure to catch 21 Savage and Khalid in Dallas Saturday and Sunday to cap off your week.

Little Mazarn

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton

On their official website, there’s an interesting line that describes the music of Little Mazarn: “If you’ve ever had flying dreams, or an amazing night time bike ride on LSD, this might be a world for you.” It’s a pretty direct observation that does indeed paint an accurate portrait. Comprised of vocalist/banjoist Lindsey Verrill and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Johnston, the duo conjure up old-time Appalachia mystery and genteel slow-core melodies that hearken to pre-industrial days of yore. It’s spooky, personal and expressive music that seems perfect for dark corners of Denton’s oldest music establishment. Jeff Strowe

The Roomsounds

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $13 at eventbrite.com

The Roomsounds may originally be from Connecticut, but they settled in Dallas a few years ago to immerse themselves in a rootsy-er, bluesy-er musical atmosphere. And after doing so, the five-piece roots rock band fit right in, hosting some of the best house shows and parties as well. Reminiscent of the rock 'n roll of yesteryear, The Roomsounds, with their long, flowing hair and an affinity for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, embrace nostalgia but not without adding their own unique flavor to traditional Southern and roots rock music. The band's last album, 2016's sophomore release Elm St., was recorded at Muscle Shoals' FAME Studios. Diamond Rodrigue

YUNG BANS

8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $21-$81 at ticketfly.com

Georgia artist YUNG BANS started rapping when he was in sixth grade. Since then, he has released multiple singles, five volumes of his self-titled EP and been featured on tracks by artists like Playboi Carti and the late XXXTentacion. At the beginning of the year, BANS, whose real name is Vas Coleman, released three new singles: “ET,” “Waterslide” featuring Lil Skies, and “Fleeky.” All of BANS’ releases have turned him into a SoundCloud sensation over the years. YUNG BANS will share the Trees stage with local rappers Crit Life and Blvck London. Jacob Vaughn

Jacob Metcalf

11:45 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., free

Three years after releasing his critically acclaimed 2016 debut album Fjord, local singer-songwriter Jacob Metcalf put out a new two-song release called Strawberry Summer last Friday. In the two songs, the title track and “Run the Other Way,” Metcalf maintains the folky sound of Fjord, leaving behind traces of the debut album. His show at the Meyerson Symphony Center is part of the venue’s Arts District Showcase. A second album called Monitors is in the works and is slated for release in the summer of 2020. Jacob Vaughn

The Posies

8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $20-$25 at eventbrite.com

Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow of the Washington-based band The Posies wrapped up the band's 30th anniversary tour last year but decided to get back on the road again, this time as a duo. You'll remember The Posies's 1993 seminal power pop album Frosting on the Beater, with radio favorites "Dream All Day," "Solar Sister" and "Flavor of the Month." Embracing a new wave of power pop that re-emerged in the '90s, The Posies were inspired by front-runners of the genre such as The Beatles, The Who, the Beach Boys and more (Ringo Starr even covered their 1990 single "Golden Blunders" for his album Time Takes Time) but crafted it for an alternative rock audience. The band's last album, Solid States, was released in 2016. Opening for The Posies at Andy's Bar on Friday night is the immensely talented singer-songwriter, and Denton darling, Daniel Markham. Diamond Rodrigue

New Bohemians with Mahagonie

8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., $15-$20 at prekindle.com

After the release of the Edie Brickell-led New Bohemians’ latest album Rocket last October, the Oak Cliff-born singer-songwriter has said that she hoped the reunion would spark a new beginning for the band. Though that doesn’t mean that the Bohemians are above playing art shows in Dallas. On the night in question, the New Bohemians will put on their jam band shoes and play without their on-again-off-again leader, as they gear up for festival appearances later this year. Don’t let Brickell’s absence dissuade you however, as the band behind classics like “Circle” and “What I Want” are no strangers to live improvisation after more than 30 years together. Joining them will be Mahagonie, a freshly formed local jam trio who’ve played just a handful of shows since their Facebook page went up in March. But one look at their live performance of the original song “Feeling Weird” is all one needs to know that they’re worth seeing live. Nicholas Bostick

Henry The Archer

9 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St., free

The alt-rock, post-punk, indie band hailing from Fort Worth, Henry The Archer, is getting ready to release a new single along with a music video. They even had an open call for extras last week looking for people ready to rock while wearing their funkiest attire. But before they can put out their new material, they’ve got a show to play at Armoury D.E. Most recently, the band was voted Best Musical Group by Fort Worth Magazine, and their frontman Richard Hennessy, aka “Henry,” was named Best Male Vocalist in 2017 by the Dallas Observer. The band’s new material is sure to make a splash when it’s released. They will share the stage with local band Crooked Bones and California band Astro Motel. Jacob Vaughn

The Chats

8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., sold out

The Australian punk band, most known for its music video and song “SMOKO,” is playing a sold-out show at Three Links. On the bill with them are local favorites LOAFERS and Upsetting, along with Arizona band Playboy Manbaby. For the rest of July, The Chats will be touring North America and head back overseas to start their European tour in Germany. This Aussie band of misfits are sure to put on a show. Jacob Vaughn

21 Savage with Young Nudy and Calboy

8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar, $55 at ticketmaster.com

With his deadpan delivery and stark lyricism, which splits the difference between macabre and black comedy, 21 Savage has become one of the most notable exports of Atlanta hip-hop today. His rapid rise, however, hit an unexpected roadblock last year when he was targeted and subsequently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ever since, the rapper has seemed to carry himself with more purpose, perhaps with a better understanding of his momentous reach and the weight of his words. While it’s always bubbled just beneath the surface of his raps, empathy has become a more explicit aspect of his craft, both on record and off. Don’t be mistaken, brooding strings, ear-shattering snares and the cold philosophy of street life remain fixtures of his fierce trap singles, but 21 Savage has re-emerged from his recent misfortune a more complete and conscious artist. The sky’s the limit. Jonathan Patrick

Khalid

7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at American Airlines Center, $39-$99 at ticketmaster.com

Back in April, five of 21-year-old El Paso resident Khalid's songs occupied the top spots on Billboard's charts. "Better", "Talk" and "My Bad" took spots 1 through 3, while "Saturday Nights," a collaboration with country singer Kane Brown, and "Outta My Head," featuring John Mayer, took spots 4 and 5. This was the first time in history that one artist held all five spots, a feat that would be astronomical for most artists, but just another week at the office for the meteoric soul crooner. His debut album American Teen brought forth a slew of Grammy nominations in 2017. His follow-up, Free Spirit, launched the string of continued hits, and now he's touring arenas and stadiums around the globe. And, in addition to the accolades, he's allegedly one of music's nicest guys, quick with a smile, generous with a hug and devoted to his fans like few others on the scene. Maybe catch a wink or two if you can get close enough to the stage Sunday night at American Airlines Center. Jeff Strowe