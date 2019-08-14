A Playlist of Dallas Hip-Hop Songs To Get You Ready for Cowboys Season

Are you ready for some Cowboys football? It's that time of the year again. America's Team begins its journey to the Super Bowl on Sept. 8, and we at the Dallas Observer would like to get you ready for the 2019 season with a jam-packed Dallas-artists-only playlist. Get excited for the new season with these hits.

Big Tuck — "Welcome 2 Dallas"

The title alone says it all. The Queen City's Big Tuck 2006 anthem will have opponents quaking in fear as they experience the pure essence of what Cowboys football is all about. It's rowdy, rambunctious and hard-hitting, just like the defensive line. A triumphant introduction of The Boys as they explode out of the tunnel to the deafening roar inside Jerry's House.

Here's one from America's favorite team's favorite new artist. Yella Beezy's No. 1 hit is a must-have thanks to its snappy hook, prophetic lyrics and popular production. The song provides that necessary fresh energy required as the Cowboys embark on a very promising new season. An anthem for any player ready to step up too and get the job done.

Post Malone — "Wow"



Deep pass to Amari Cooper for a Cowboys' touchdown. Grapevine native Post Malone's chart-topper is a high-flying groovy bass-bouncing hit. A perfect background track for the Cowboys passing game. If you remember, upon the song's December 2018 release, Posty accompanied the song with an animated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott cartoon.

Lil Ronny — "New Year's Resolution"



New season, a fresh start, the same championship goal. Lil Ronny's 2016 hit is about committing to following an all-new game plan. Thoroughly respected by Dallas sports figures for its motivational message. Undefeated IBF welterweight champion and hometown hero Errol Spence Jr. (25-0-0) used the song as his entrance song at Bramall Lane Football Ground when he defeated Kell Brook in 2017.

10k.Caash — "She Got Swag"



The "Woah dance" is the latest dance trend, so it's only obvious that we will witness a few of the Cowboys offensive arsenal performing the 10K.Caash creation in the end zone. The song doubles as a gyrating love letter to women's style and grace.

Tum Tum — "Caprice Music"

The 2007 classic by Oak Cliff legend Tum Tum is made for that explosive Zeke Elliott run game. Established as one of the best Texas songs of all time (No. 59).

Dorrough — "Get Big"

A song made for the big plays, "Get Big" is an instant party starter. The 2010 classic becomes magnetic as soon as the trumpets blare. Dorrough has parlayed the hit into a long-lasting tour run and a 2018 comeback album, properly-titled The Jump Back.

Yella Beezy — "Rich MF"

The Pharrell Williams-produced song is a new age portrayal of the iconic Cowboys lifestyle. It's extravagant, magnetic, flashy and egotistical. Hypnotizing flutes, catchy hook, slick-talking rhymes, the high-profile hit is a great way to ride off into the sunset after an impressive Cowboys win.

Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in the NFL season opener at AT&T Stadium, Kickoff is 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.