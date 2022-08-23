Demi Lovato Starts a TikTok Trend As Fans Share Grooming Stories

Lovato all but named former beau Wilmer Valderrama in “29.” In the song, Lovato speaks on a relationship with a 12-year age gap.
“Finally 29/ Funny, just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream/ Just a fantasy, but was it yours or was it mine/ 17, 29,” Lovato sings in the chorus.
Lovato was romantically linked to Valderrama, who's best known for playing Fez in the sitcom That '70s Show, from 2010 to 2016. As in the song, Lovato was 17 and Valderrama was 29 at the inception of their relationship.
“‘29’ is a record about the wisdom that comes with age,” Lovato tweeted on Aug. 17.
TikTok was quick to point out the seemingly obvious. In a TikTok that has been viewed over 1.5 million times, fan account demisculture describes the release as “a song about Wilmer Valderrama and how he’s groomed multiple minor girls at the age of 29 and above.”
@demisculture Demi Lovato - 29 is a song about Wilmer Valderrama and how he's groomed multiple minor girls at the age of 29 and above. Song is out on august 19 on demi's new album "HOLY FVCK" dont forget to stream! #demilovato #ddlovato #fyp #viral #foryou #disney #music #foryoupage #fy #29 #wildervalderrama #lindsaylohan ♬ 29 - Demi Lovato
The video was paired with the song's audio and a compilation of photos of the former couple as well as photos of Valderrama with former girlfriends Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan, who shared respective five and seven year age gaps with the actor.
The audio has been used over 4,400 times since its release. Many are using it to share their own stories.
@malakelakoum & why she never wanted to take a picture together//it lasted for 4 yrs #greenscreen #PlutoTVIsFree #fyp #foryou #fy #29 #ReTokforNature #itsgreatoutdoors#sheincares #metoo #lgbt #highschool #teachersoftiktok ♬ 29 - Demi Lovato
TikToker Courtney Shiflett, who goes by username takeyoutocourt, details how she caught her alleged groomer’s eye when she was trick-or-treating with friends.
@bunnnbabe He was a teacher, I was a student... #hindsight #29 #holyfvck #exposed ♬ 29 - Demi Lovato
“This song has me sobbing,” Shiflett says in the caption. “I’m so thankful we can now stand up and talk against grooming. I’m in my healing journey and getting to the other side. Groomed and manipulated for years. 17 would never cross my mind!!! Thank you Demi for writing this song it is so healing.”
@takeyoutocourt This song has me sobbing. I’m so thankful we can now stand up and talk against grooming. I’m in my healing journey and getting to the other side. Groomed and manipulated for years. 17 would never cross my mind!!! Thank you Demi for writing this song it is so healing #29 #demilovato #17 #grooming #groomed #ex #divorce #divorcetiktok #toxic #toxicex ♬ 29 - Demi Lovato
Lovato is no stranger to controversy. Her troubled past includes stints in rehab, crusading for PC language for alien beings we don't even know exist and popularizing the term “California sober.” But this is one bit of Demi Lovato news that's being met with praise by her followers.
In the final verse of “29” Lovato sings, “Finally 29, 17 would never cross my mind.” Listeners are applauding the singer for raising awareness on the practice of grooming, a technique often used by abusers to establish trust and condition victims for a relationship.
“You started a hell of a conversation that’s been long overdue,” said TikToker allthegirlgroups in a comment on Lovato’s account. Others have stated how they didn’t realize how much they needed this song in their lives.
Valderrama, now a regular in the NCIS franchise, has not responded to the speculation that the song is about him. He has since turned off his Instagram comments.
“Thank you for all the love on 29. I’ve seen your stories and they mean so much to me,” Lovato said in a TikTok. “If you can relate please know you are loved and not alone.”