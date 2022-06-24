Rapper Saucy Santana Faces Backlash After a Dallas Show For His Comments About Women

Saucy Santana getting on stage and saying that women NEED gay men… to teach us, women… how to be women… is wild — (@juhrayaa) June 19, 2022

Santana said what a lot of the gays feel and that’s women wouldn’t be shit without them. They forget they get their behavior and mannerisms from us & this is why I’m not for allowing them to be in front of conversations centered around us women. — Paris The Alpha 4/14 (@_ParadiseParis1) June 19, 2022

Men believing women are dumb, lack creativity & incapable of functioning w/out their guidance is nothing new. Men believing women are nothing more than ornamental is nothing new. Disdain for women is NOT NEW. Idk why y'all are shocked by Saucy Santana. Misogyny been here — Graciaxxl (@graciaxxl) June 20, 2022

Gay men like saucy Santana are very disrespectful towards women. It's time for women to realize that and have a discussion moving forward. Having gay men in your circle is not the move. We call out straight men and let the gay ones get a pass no more. They got to go asap — Kalia (@Kalia11581471) June 20, 2022

Saucy Santana is proof that also gay femme men can be misogynistic — zambeeyan pride icon (@sadtidddy) June 21, 2022

Let #SaucySantana be a reminder to y’all that gay and queer men can in FACT be misogynistic! — Bombaykay🇻🇨🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@Bombaykay11) June 20, 2022

Saucy Santana never said anything about women on that stage. He said PEOPLE and was more than likely referring to the industry. Again, y'all are just homophobic. Next topic. https://t.co/9aGqdeFgTn — Jason (Recast T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) June 20, 2022

Santana didn’t say anything the homophobes said he did. pic.twitter.com/Tq2o2Nv1Sj https://t.co/nZYpRNWSmG — Make Spooky Sexy Again (@rightmedicine7) June 21, 2022