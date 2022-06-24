Support Us

Rapper Saucy Santana Faces Backlash After a Dallas Show For His Comments About Women

June 24, 2022 4:00AM

Some people think Saucy Santana laid the sauce on too thick at a Dallas show with his comments about women. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Rashad Spain, better known by his stage name Saucy Santana, is a former makeup artist for hip-hop duo City Girls and began his musical career in February 2019 with the release of his debut single “Walk Em Like A Dog.” Santana gained further fame through a few stints on reality TV and after some of his 2021 singles became popular on TikTok. Now he's going viral again, but not in the way he hoped.

This past weekend, the openly gay rapper performed at a block party for Juneteenth/Pride show in Dallas, and in between songs, Santana decided to give a shoutout to gay men.

“One time for the LGT in this bitch, ‘cause I want you to know gays run the motherfuckin world," he said. "When these hoes need their hair done, they call the gays. When them hoes need a stylist, they call the motherfucking gays. When them hoes need they motherfucking face done, they call the motherfucking gays. When your dog-ass baby daddy wearin’ your ass out, you need advice, you call the motherfuckin’ gays. ‘Cause we the motherfucking blueprint to this bitch.”

Santana also added that he was holding it down in the rap game for gay men. His comments went viral, and Twitter was not happy, to say the least. Many commenters accused him of being misogynistic, writing that women don’t need gay men to teach them how to be women.

Some Twitter users wrote that as man Santana was just another part of a bigger issue.
Some did come to Santana’s defense,  however, inferring that he did not actually say anything misogynistic, but that he’s just describing what the roles of gay men are in women's lives and that the rapper was just being a bit, well, saucy.
Santana has not responded directly to the criticism, but he did retweet a video of himself talking about the roles of gay men in show business, and how the fact that they are hardly seen on the forefront is what pushes him to succeed.
This backlash comes only a few months after Santana was flamed for resurfaced old comments he made about the first child of music, Blue Ivy, who (as if we needed to specify) is the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z. In 2014, Santana had made some posts calling Blue Ivy "nappy headed" and saying that she was prettier than her mother, as reported by Billboard.

Those tweets have since been deleted, but screenshots were unburied and spread online by disapproving Beyoncé fans. On June 10, ahead of a show in Beyoncé's own hometown of Houston no less, Santana shot back at her fan base via Twitter: "Fake woke ass bitches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets," he wrote.

He also tweeted about cancel culture: "It be the people in the comments … tryna force you to apologize or say sorry," he wrote. "To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u bitches."

We're not sure if the Beyhive is behind his latest controversy, but hell hath no fury like a Beyoncé fan.
