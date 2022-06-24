Rapper Saucy Santana Faces Backlash After a Dallas Show For His Comments About Women

This past weekend, the openly gay rapper performed at a block party for Juneteenth/Pride show in Dallas, and in between songs, Santana decided to give a shoutout to gay men.
“One time for the LGT in this bitch, ‘cause I want you to know gays run the motherfuckin world," he said. "When these hoes need their hair done, they call the gays. When them hoes need a stylist, they call the motherfucking gays. When them hoes need they motherfucking face done, they call the motherfucking gays. When your dog-ass baby daddy wearin’ your ass out, you need advice, you call the motherfuckin’ gays. ‘Cause we the motherfucking blueprint to this bitch.”
Santana also added that he was holding it down in the rap game for gay men. His comments went viral, and Twitter was not happy, to say the least. Many commenters accused him of being misogynistic, writing that women don’t need gay men to teach them how to be women.
Saucy Santana getting on stage and saying that women NEED gay men… to teach us, women… how to be women… is wild— (@juhrayaa) June 19, 2022
Santana said what a lot of the gays feel and that’s women wouldn’t be shit without them. They forget they get their behavior and mannerisms from us & this is why I’m not for allowing them to be in front of conversations centered around us women.— Paris The Alpha 4/14 (@_ParadiseParis1) June 19, 2022
Some Twitter users wrote that as man Santana was just another part of a bigger issue.
Men believing women are dumb, lack creativity & incapable of functioning w/out their guidance is nothing new. Men believing women are nothing more than ornamental is nothing new. Disdain for women is NOT NEW. Idk why y'all are shocked by Saucy Santana. Misogyny been here— Graciaxxl (@graciaxxl) June 20, 2022
Gay men like saucy Santana are very disrespectful towards women. It's time for women to realize that and have a discussion moving forward. Having gay men in your circle is not the move. We call out straight men and let the gay ones get a pass no more. They got to go asap— Kalia (@Kalia11581471) June 20, 2022
Saucy Santana is proof that also gay femme men can be misogynistic— zambeeyan pride icon (@sadtidddy) June 21, 2022
Some did come to Santana’s defense, however, inferring that he did not actually say anything misogynistic, but that he’s just describing what the roles of gay men are in women's lives and that the rapper was just being a bit, well, saucy.
Let #SaucySantana be a reminder to y’all that gay and queer men can in FACT be misogynistic!— Bombaykay🇻🇨🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@Bombaykay11) June 20, 2022
Santana has not responded directly to the criticism, but he did retweet a video of himself talking about the roles of gay men in show business, and how the fact that they are hardly seen on the forefront is what pushes him to succeed.
Saucy Santana never said anything about women on that stage. He said PEOPLE and was more than likely referring to the industry. Again, y'all are just homophobic. Next topic. https://t.co/9aGqdeFgTn— Jason (Recast T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) June 20, 2022
This backlash comes only a few months after Santana was flamed for resurfaced old comments he made about the first child of music, Blue Ivy, who (as if we needed to specify) is the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z. In 2014, Santana had made some posts calling Blue Ivy "nappy headed" and saying that she was prettier than her mother, as reported by Billboard.
Santana didn’t say anything the homophobes said he did. pic.twitter.com/Tq2o2Nv1Sj https://t.co/nZYpRNWSmG— Make Spooky Sexy Again (@rightmedicine7) June 21, 2022
Those tweets have since been deleted, but screenshots were unburied and spread online by disapproving Beyoncé fans. On June 10, ahead of a show in Beyoncé's own hometown of Houston no less, Santana shot back at her fan base via Twitter: "Fake woke ass bitches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets," he wrote.
He also tweeted about cancel culture: "It be the people in the comments … tryna force you to apologize or say sorry," he wrote. "To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u bitches."
We're not sure if the Beyhive is behind his latest controversy, but hell hath no fury like a Beyoncé fan.