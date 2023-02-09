Another North Texas Man Arrested for Violent Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Jason Farris, 44, of Arlington, faces numerous charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding or interfering with officers during a civil disorder; and physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. Court documents also list Farris as being from Frisco.
“According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Farris was at the front of a mob on the North side of the Lower West Plaza of the Capitol, a location that was restricted from lawful public access,” a statement from the United States Attorney District of Columbia noted. “Police officers at this location had set up metal bicycle racks as a barricade to prevent rioters from advancing further into the Capitol. At approximately 2:15 p.m., Farris stated to the police officers, among other things: ‘I bet your family is proud of you, fucking faggot ass. You ain’t shit. Ain’t none of you shit.’ As he said this, Farris hit the baton held by one of the police officers with his hand.”
Farris is the latest in a seemingly ever-growing list of people from North Texas being punished for their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Following a rally with then-President Donald Trump, thousands of people forced their way into the building and disrupted the Congressional session set to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.
More than 130 officers were injured during the attack and a protester, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by an officer as she forced her way through a glass window. Since the attack, some of the highest-profile rioters have been identified as having North Texas ties. This should come as no surprise, as a year after the Capitol attack, Texas was home to the second-most alleged Capitol rioters.
Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan, she of the infamously boastful private plane pics, has gone through the entire cycle of an identified Jan. 6 rioter. She’s been arrested, tried, jailed and released, all before 2022 was a couple months old. Elmer Stewart Rhodes of Granbury was convicted in Nov. 2022 of seditious conspiracy, among other charges. Rhodes is the founder of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that planned violent measures for Jan. 6 designed to keep Trump in office.
Jason Farris is the latest in a seemingly ever-growing list of people from North Texas being punished for their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.tweet this
According to the statement of facts for Farris’ case, his actions were caught by cameras on the scene. “The videos depicted Farris violently shoving an U.S. Capitol Police Officer to the ground while that officer was attempting to maintain a police line protecting the Capitol,” the statement of facts read. The statement also noted that Farris was outed by a tipster who had heard Farris talk about his trip to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
The Department of Justice says that nearly 1,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The investigation into Farris’ involvement is still ongoing, authorities say.