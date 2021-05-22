'I Just Started Screaming': Investigators Look for Motive Behind Slaying of 4-Year-Old Dallas Boy

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Last week, Dallas mourned the death of 4-year-old Cash Gernon, who was snatched from the crib he shared with his twin brother early on the morning of May 15. Shortly after the boy was found dead in the street, the suspect allegedly returned to the bedroom to take Cash's twin.

Surveillance camera footage obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail captured 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, hovering over the boys' crib for around a minute. Then, Brown picked up Cash and exited the room.

Around two hours later, Cash’s body was discovered on the street in Dallas’ Mountain Creek neighborhood. He was shirtless, barefoot and lifeless. Police say the boy had been stabbed with an “edged weapon.”

The woman who found Cash told The Mail that blood was on the boy’s face. Ants had begun to crawl on his feet.

“I turned into the street and thought I saw a dog lying there,” the witness told that outlet. When she realized it was a young child, she “just started screaming.”

On Tuesday, The Mail reported another disturbing detail: The suspect had allegedly returned for Gernon’s twin brother, Carter.

Around 7 a.m. May 15, the video captured Brown again in the boys’ room. Brown stared at Carter, but it appeared something startled him, prompting him to leave. Soon after, the boy woke up and appeared to search around the room for his missing brother.

No motive has yet been revealed for the crime that has garnered international attention. On Wednesday's episode of her podcast, host Nancy Grace spoke with a professor of psychology who said “only a severely disturbed person” would be capable of such a brutal crime, according to Fox News.

EXPAND Carter Gernon appears to search for his missing brother. Screenshot/The Daily Mail

Brown is charged with kidnapping and burglary, according to the Dallas Police Department. Investigators expect that additional charges will be filed after forensic analysis of evidence is completed.

Their father left the twins in the care of a woman named Monica Sherrod, "unbeknownst to his biological mother,” according to law enforcement. The twins’ mother had been searching for them for an “extended amount of time.”

Media outlets identified Sherrod as the father’s ex-girlfriend, and she said she hadn’t been able to reach him since he left her home in March. The Mail reported that Sherrod's older biological sons were friends with one of the suspect's siblings.

Sherrod, who helped police identify Brown, said she doesn’t know why he would have targeted the twins.

Late last month, Brown had been apprehended on a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest. Because of that, he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the kidnapping.

Brown’s bond is set at $1.5 million, according to that article.

Authorities also reported that the surviving twin has been reunited with his biological mother.