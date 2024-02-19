 Shooting at Mesquite Charter School Sends Student Suspect to Hospital | Dallas Observer
Education

Mesquite Student Who Carried Gun to School Hospitalized After Police Shooting

“Officers responded and attempted to negotiate with the subject,” the Mesquite Police Department wrote on Facebook. “During the process of negotiating, an officer involved shooting occurred."
February 19, 2024
Officers were called at around 8:49 a.m. on Monday to the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy's Oates campus in Mesquite.
Officers were called at around 8:49 a.m. on Monday to the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy's Oates campus in Mesquite.
A student who allegedly carried a firearm onto the premises of a Mesquite charter school was hospitalized on Monday morning after being shot by local police.

Officers responded after learning that someone had brought a gun to the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy's Oates campus, the Mesquite Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Officers responded and attempted to negotiate with the subject,” the police department wrote. “During the process of negotiating, an officer involved shooting occurred. No students or officers were injured. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.”

Following the shooting, the local police and the Mesquite Fire Department began a reunification plan. Parents were directed to receive their students at a nearby Baptist church.

Officers had been dispatched to the campus at around 8:49 a.m., according to Mesquite police. At some point, the initial “person with a gun” notice was switched to an active shooter call.
The Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy issued a statement letting community members know that, aside from the student suspect, no injuries had occurred.

“Everyone on campus is safe and secure,” district Superintendent Shubham Pandey wrote.

Pandey also noted that an investigation will be launched. After review, the academy may decide to bolster its security procedures.

“We’re just thankful a tragedy was avoided and nothing worse occurred,” Mesquite Fire Department Capt. Travis Block said during a news conference, according to The Dallas Morning News.
