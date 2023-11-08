Here's What Texas Voters Were For and Against on Tuesday's Ballot

Remember Bryan Slaton, the former state representative who got expelled from the Texas House for allegedly having extramarital sexual relations with an intern? Well, a special election to fill his seat sent two Republicans into a runoff: lawyer Brent Money and Jill Dutton, the former president of the Republican Women of Van Zandt.
Somewhat surprisingly, given that we’re talking about football-worshiping Texas, voters rejected a push to fund a shiny new stadium in the Prosper ISD, an effort that would have cost a jaw-dropping $94 million.
Another significant development: Even though Texas has become one of the nation’s epicenters for literary censorship, voters from Hood County apparently have had enough.
“Far right, Book Banners hugely defeated in Hood County Tonight,” Hood County Democratic Party Chair Adrienne Quinn Martin wrote in a post on X. “Granbury , Book Ban Central, just rejected the candidates running on ‘porn’ in the libraries, anti CRT ,anti vax , anti everything! The tide is turning ! Everyone is sick of their shit !”
Here’s how statewide voters felt about each of the 14 propositions on Tuesday’s ballot:
Far right, Book Banners hugely defeated in Hood County Tonight. Granbury , Book Ban Central, just rejected the candidates running on “porn” in the libraries, anti CRT ,anti vax , anti everything! The tide is turning ! Everyone is sick of their shit ! pic.twitter.com/OK8rvv5UwB— Adrienne Quinn Martin (@MrsAMartini) November 8, 2023
Proposition 1: FOR
Texans sure do love their agriculture. Around 79% of voters approved an amendment to protect folks’ right to farm, ranch, manage wildlife and produce timber, raising the bar for local and state governments to regulate the aforementioned.
Proposition 2: FOR
Childcare providers can benefit from property tax breaks on their facilities now that Prop 2 has gained the green light.
Proposition 3: FOR
More than two-thirds of Lone Star voters voted in favor of banning a wealth or net worth tax.
Proposition 4: FOR
Texas Republican lawmakers’ mammoth-and-much-touted property tax cuts are a go after voters said “yes” to Prop 4.
“Thanks to you - the voters - Proposition 4 has overwhelmingly passed and homeowners will see the largest property tax cut in Texas history,” state Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican, wrote Tuesday night on X.
Thanks to you - the voters - Proposition 4 has overwhelmingly passed and homeowners will see the largest property tax cut in Texas history. #txlege pic.twitter.com/Axk1IBJTeX— Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) November 8, 2023
Proposition 5: FOR
Education-related proposals got some love on this November’s ballot. Proposition 5 will create the Texas University Fund to invest in higher education research at institutions including the University of North Texas.
Proposition 6: FOR
Another big winner from Tuesday is infrastructure. Thanks to Prop 6’s passage, a Texas water fund will emerge to help acquire new water supplies and fix antiquated water systems.
Proposition 7: FOR
This amendment will create an energy fund that works to construct, modernize, operate and maintain power-generating facilities.
Proposition 8: FOR
Texas’ broadband infrastructure is getting a facelift thanks to Proposition 8’s approval; internet availability will be expanded throughout the state.
Proposition 9: FOR
Retired teachers are likely jumping for joy now that this amendment is in the books. It will provide them with a cost-of-living adjustment increase for the first time in some 20 years.
“Resounding victory as voters overwhelmingly pass Proposition 9 ~ a testament to our deep appreciation for retired teachers,” Matthew Gutiérrez, chief of schools at Leander ISD, wrote in an X post. “A powerful message sent: Texans stand with our beloved educators!”
Resounding victory as voters overwhelmingly pass Proposition 9 ~ a testament to our deep appreciation for retired teachers. A powerful message sent: Texans stand with our beloved educators! #txed— Matthew Gutiérrez, Ed.D. (@DrMattGutierrez) November 8, 2023
Proposition 10: FOR
Medical and biomedical equipment manufacturers are catching a break from Prop 10 because they’ll now be exempted from coughing up property taxes on their equipment and inventory.
Proposition 11: FOR
El Paso County will be added to a list of 11 other counties in the state that can issue property tax-backed bonds to bankroll improvements at parks and recreational facilities.
Proposition 12: FOR
Galveston County is kissing its county treasurer’s office goodbye now that voters have approved Prop 12.
Proposition 13: AGAINST
Roughly 63% of Texas voters said “Oh, hell no” to this proposition, which would have boosted state judges’ required retirement age to 79 instead of the current age of 75. It would have also increased the minimum retirement age to 75, up from 70.
“Texas Prop 13, raising mandatory retirement age for judges may, at least in part, be collateral damage of concerns about US gerontocracy,” Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin, wrote in an X post, also including a link to a recent poll that found 69% of the state's voters overall think Joe Biden “is too old to be president in 2025.”
Texas Prop 13, raising mandatory retirement age for judges may, at least in part, be collateral damage of concerns about US gerontocracy.— Jim Henson (@jamesrhenson) November 8, 2023
See: Is Joe Biden is too old to be president in 2025? (October 2023 UT/@TxPolProject Poll) https://t.co/1H3oSuEKQi #txlege #tx2024 pic.twitter.com/MTeyYm4Gam