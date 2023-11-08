 Texas Voting Results for November 2023 | Dallas Observer
Election

Here's What Texas Voters Were For and Against on Tuesday's Ballot

Constitutional amendments that were approved include cuts to property taxes and infrastructure improvements. So which measure didn't make the cut?
November 8, 2023
Voters were tasked with weighing 14 constitutional amendments on Election Day. Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Texas voters got their democracy on this Election Day, approving all but one of the 14 proposed constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot. Aside from those propositions, voters could also weigh in on measures pertaining to school districts and municipal races.

Remember Bryan Slaton, the former state representative who got expelled from the Texas House for allegedly having extramarital sexual relations with an intern? Well, a special election to fill his seat sent two Republicans into a runoff: lawyer Brent Money and Jill Dutton, the former president of the Republican Women of Van Zandt.

Somewhat surprisingly, given that we’re talking about football-worshiping Texas, voters rejected a push to fund a shiny new stadium in the Prosper ISD, an effort that would have cost a jaw-dropping $94 million.

Another significant development: Even though Texas has become one of the nation’s epicenters for literary censorship, voters from Hood County apparently have had enough.

“Far right, Book Banners hugely defeated in Hood County Tonight,” Hood County Democratic Party Chair Adrienne Quinn Martin wrote in a post on X. “Granbury , Book Ban Central, just rejected the candidates running on ‘porn’ in the libraries, anti CRT ,anti vax , anti everything! The tide is turning ! Everyone is sick of their shit !”
Here’s how statewide voters felt about each of the 14 propositions on Tuesday’s ballot:

Proposition 1: FOR

Texans sure do love their agriculture. Around 79% of voters approved an amendment to protect folks’ right to farm, ranch, manage wildlife and produce timber, raising the bar for local and state governments to regulate the aforementioned.

Proposition 2: FOR

Childcare providers can benefit from property tax breaks on their facilities now that Prop 2 has gained the green light.

Proposition 3: FOR

More than two-thirds of Lone Star voters voted in favor of banning a wealth or net worth tax.

Proposition 4: FOR

Texas Republican lawmakers’ mammoth-and-much-touted property tax cuts are a go after voters said “yes” to Prop 4.

“Thanks to you - the voters - Proposition 4 has overwhelmingly passed and homeowners will see the largest property tax cut in Texas history,” state Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican, wrote Tuesday night on X.

Proposition 5: FOR

Education-related proposals got some love on this November’s ballot. Proposition 5 will create the Texas University Fund to invest in higher education research at institutions including the University of North Texas.

Proposition 6: FOR

Another big winner from Tuesday is infrastructure. Thanks to Prop 6’s passage, a Texas water fund will emerge to help acquire new water supplies and fix antiquated water systems.

Proposition 7: FOR

This amendment will create an energy fund that works to construct, modernize, operate and maintain power-generating facilities.

Proposition 8: FOR

Texas’ broadband infrastructure is getting a facelift thanks to Proposition 8’s approval; internet availability will be expanded throughout the state.

Proposition 9: FOR

Retired teachers are likely jumping for joy now that this amendment is in the books. It will provide them with a cost-of-living adjustment increase for the first time in some 20 years.

“Resounding victory as voters overwhelmingly pass Proposition 9 ~ a testament to our deep appreciation for retired teachers,” Matthew Gutiérrez, chief of schools at Leander ISD, wrote in an X post. “A powerful message sent: Texans stand with our beloved educators!”

Proposition 10: FOR

Medical and biomedical equipment manufacturers are catching a break from Prop 10 because they’ll now be exempted from coughing up property taxes on their equipment and inventory.

Proposition 11: FOR

El Paso County will be added to a list of 11 other counties in the state that can issue property tax-backed bonds to bankroll improvements at parks and recreational facilities.

Proposition 12: FOR

Galveston County is kissing its county treasurer’s office goodbye now that voters have approved Prop 12.

Proposition 13: AGAINST

Roughly 63% of Texas voters said “Oh, hell no” to this proposition, which would have boosted state judges’ required retirement age to 79 instead of the current age of 75. It would have also increased the minimum retirement age to 75, up from 70.

“Texas Prop 13, raising mandatory retirement age for judges may, at least in part, be collateral damage of concerns about US gerontocracy,” Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin, wrote in an X post, also including a link to a recent poll that found 69% of the state's voters overall think Joe Biden “is too old to be president in 2025.”

Proposition 14: FOR

More than 76% of voters cast their ballot in favor of Proposition 14, which will fund some $1 billion to improve and launch state parks.
