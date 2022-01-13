Support Us

10 Best Foodie Finds in Dallas for the Next Week

January 13, 2022 4:00AM

Yes, they've still got the winter wonderland and igloos up at the Adolphus.
There's lots to taste around Dallas and Fort Worth this weekend, from tequila to kombucha to hot cocoa. There's burlesque bingo with global street fare and an ongoing miracle on Commerce Street where you can toast marshmallows in an igloo. Now go have some fun.

Burlesque Bingo at Booty’s Street Food
2801 Elm St.
8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 1

Booty’s Street Food is known for its globally inspired cocktails and street food but Thursday it brings a Burlesque Bingo presented by Ricochet Cabaret. There will be prizes, performances by special guests and, of course, bingo for a $10 ticket.

The Westin Southlake, Culinary Kickoff Party
1200 E. State Highway 114 (Southlake)
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13

The recently opened Westin Southlake is putting on a Culinary Kickoff Party with a Celebrity Celebration Auction and wine pull. Guests are asked to bring a $25 gift card or bottle of wine of equal value for the auction, as all proceeds go to the Carroll Education Foundation.

Authentic Russian Cuisine, Cooking Class by Cozymeal
Fort Worth (exact location given after booking)
6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14

While Dallas has many cooking classes to offer, this one is certainly unique. Chef Inga invites you to learn how to make authentic Russian cuisine including stolichny, chicken pozharsky and fruit kaleidoscope in a 2.5-hour culinary experience. 

Chilipalooza at Longhorn Harley-Davidson
2830 W. Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15

Longhorn Harley-Davidson is hosting its yearly chili cook-off contest with live music from the Jonan Rigsbee Trio, vendors, a “Make-It-Your-Way” chili bar and prizes to winning contestants. Outfit Brewing will also provide craft beers in addition to complimentary cocktails at the Longhorn Bar for a truly Texan event.

Central Market Citrus Stroll
10720 Preston Road and all other Central Market Locations
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15

Central Market's annual Citrus Fest offers 55 citrus items and specialty foods centered on the citrusy theme. This stroll lays it all out for you and gives you an opportunity to purchase specialty items.

Miracle on Commerce at The Adolphus
1321 Commerce St.
Ongoing through January

The Adolphus continues to celebrate the winter season with Miracle on Commerce's warm and cozy events. Visitors can enjoy cabins, illuminated igloos, warm boozy cocktails, table-side S’mores, twinkling lights and more. Saturday includes a Not So Silent Dance Party and igloos and cabins can be reserved for an added winter wonderland effect.

Cocoa Crawl, Downtown Denton
110 W. Hickory St. (Denton)
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15

StoryWalk on the Square and the Denton Public Library are hosting a cocoa crawl offering a variety of hot cocoa tastings at stores in Denton Square and beyond, just in time for the 40-degree weather. These stores will also accept food donations for LovePacs Denton.

National Booch Day at Four Corners Brewery
1311 S. Ervay St.
3-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15

Four Corners Brewery is celebrating National Booch Day with Buchalada, a boozy kombucha seltzer. Buchaladas come in two flavors, prickly pair ginger and grapefruit sea salt, which will be $3 all day Saturday.

Underground Market’s First Market
5700 Oram St.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16

Underground Market is premiering its first outdoor open-air market with local vintage vendors, goods and food. Some local food and drink vendors include TT’s Mobile Ice House, The Confectionist Factory, d8pops and more. Check out this market to support these local small businesses.

Casamigos Tequila Tasting at The Crescent Club
200 Crescent Court, No. 17
6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19

The Crescent Club Dallas invites those 21+ to a featured tasting of Casamigos this Wednesday. The tasting includes Casamigos’ blanco, reposado, anejo, and mezcal paired with lite bites from the executive chef.
Alyssa High is a food intern for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.

