3 Nations’ Move to Carrollton Makes Way for Large Taproom and Small-Batch Brews

3 Nations Brewing is moving into an old industrial shed near the downtown square in Carrollton.

A new chapter is beginning for 3 Nations Brewing Co. as it decamps its original brewery in Farmers Branch for new, larger digs in Carrollton.

The 4-year-old brewery is moving to 1033 E. Vandergriff Drive on the historic downtown square, just a mile and a half from the original spot.

“The city of Carrollton tapped us on the shoulder and took us to see this old, historic shed,” says John Royer, a business manager and investor of 3 Nations. “It’s an incredible space, and we felt the area there is perfect.”

Downtown Carrollton has undergone quite a revitalization in recent years. Today, the historic square is lined with shops and restaurants, including Cane Rosso, Twisted Root Burger Co. and Babe’s Chicken Dinner House.

The new brewery has an industrial and rustic vibe with a spacious taproom and patio, plus a private events room. The old shed near the downtown square has stood empty for ages and is one of the final sites to be redeveloped as part of the city’s revitalization efforts.

The tanks are placed and ready to begin brewing beer at 3 Nations' new location. Gavin Secchi

The new location is steeped in Carrollton history with several artifacts from Sandy Lake Park, including the carousel canopy now covering the patio and the old swimming turnstile, which customers will pass through to enter the brewery.

An old copper-plated tank from Hoffbrau Steak House has been restored for small-batch and seasonal beers.

3 Nations is the brainchild of brewmaster and founder Gavin Secchi, who launched the company in 2015 with four partners. Secchi, a German-trained brewer, brought a breadth of experience from stints at Goose Island Beer Company, Karbach Brewing Company and Rahr and Sons Brewing.

He set out to create craft beers unlike others he had brewed before.

“What you're going to see in phase two of the business is our personality and who we want to be as a craft beer company,” Royer says. “Gavin is going to be unleashed to do everything he has dreamed of doing.”

Secchi launched 3 Nations with mainstay beers American Wit and G.P.A., a German pale ale. Since then, the lineup has grown to include Texas Gold, Mango Smash IPA, Bull’s Brown Ale and Haze Wizard hazy IPA, among others.

3 Nations will expand its small-batch series in the new, expanded space. Gavin Secchi

“With a small-batch system in place, we can use our taproom as our test market before we release these beers to distribution,” Secchi says. “It’s also our chance to flex our muscles going forward: more beers and more innovation that will keep our audience on their toes.”

The new downtown Carrollton brewery and taproom is projected to open Oct. 19 with a grand-opening event planned for Nov. 16.

In addition to nearby restaurants and retail, as many as 2,000 apartment units are on the way in the area. Dallas Area Rapid Transit has a rail station just a few blocks away, as well.

“When you take all those things together, it’s cool. There is a lot of energy building we’re happy to be a part of,” Royer says. “We want to provide a destination and experience for the community that is second to none.”

3 Nations Brewing opens Oct. 19. 1033 E. Vandergriff Drive, Carrollton.