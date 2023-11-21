Eataly Kick-starts the Holidays With Panettone and Gift Boxes

Panettone
If you've been to Eataly during the holiday season, you've likely noticed the mountains of beautiful panettones displayed around the store. These festive, traditional rich and sweet Italian breads are a cornerstone of Christmastime and New Year's in Italy.
A team of bakers at Eataly spent the better half of this year in Italy perfecting recipes for their very own store-brand of panettone, all of which is now available at the store.
Each of the holiday breads starts with meticulously sourced ingredients and follows a traditional recipe using lievito madre (mother yeast), Italian-made Piemontese butter, free-range eggs and Madagascar vanilla. There are four options to choose from:
Panettone Classico: The classic panettone uses a traditional recipe and is studded with a generous helping of raisins and Italian candied orange peel.
Panettone with Pistachio Cream: Pistachio and powdered sugar perfect this panettone, which is made without the raisins and candied orange peel. This one comes with pistachio cream, which you should smear on a warm slice for an extra decadent bite.
Orange & Chocolate Panettone: Crowned with a luscious glaze of sugar, stone ground IGP Piedmontese hazelnuts and whole almonds, this indulgent and fragrant panettone has dark chocolate chips and Italian candied orange peel.
Pandoro: This eight-pointed, star-shaped cake is inspired by the mountains outside Verona, where the cake was first created. Warm it in a previously preheated oven and dust it with a generous amount of powdered sugar to mimic the snow on the mountains.
In addition to the signature panettone boxes, there are dozens of imported panettone with even more flavor combinations around the store.
Curated Gift Boxes
From regional delicacies to everyday essentials, Italian tradition is brimming inside Eataly's curated gift boxes.
Paradiso de Pasta: A treasure trove of carbs, this gift basket tells the story of tradition and the art of pasta making. Spaghetti, bucatini, delicate trofiette, colorful calamarata, egg pappardelle and other pasta shapes embrace all your favorite sauces ($169.90).
Nostalgia: Brimming with classic comfort foods, this thoughtfully curated assortment transports you to the heart of Italy with a wave of nostalgia and delight. Its products are just the thing for nonnas or homesick Italians living abroad ($249.90).
Centuries of cultivation and production make fine Italian wines a go-to for the holidays. Each of Eataly's wine gift boxes has three bottles curated by Eataly's vino experts so you and your loved ones can uncork the best this season. Boxes start at $99.
Wine Gift Boxes
Wine Gift Boxes
Otherwise, the Eataly Wine Club offers a boozy gift that keeps giving after the holidays. You can give a two-, four- or six-month subscription for the new wine drinker and organic vinos for the avid collector in your life. The separate tiers make for an easy distinction for your giftee and the value of all of the wines always exceeds the monthly cost.
Classico Wine Club: For casual wine drinking or a dinner party with friends, this wine club ($75 per month) features three bottles of wine selected monthly by Eataly Vino Experts.
Riserva Wine Clubs: Designed for the wine connoisseur, three hard-to-find and cellared bottles from Italy's most prestigious wine estates are hand-selected from Eataly's temperature-controlled Riserva Room each month ($195 per month).
Paired with the wines are the stories of the wineries, the team's tasting notes, pairing suggestions, recommended spices and exclusive discounts on bottles and cases at the store.
These curated gift boxes and panettone aren't the only items worth stopping in for this holiday season. Aisles of Italy's finest ingredients and hands-on cooking classes will prepare you to impress any friends and family you're hosting this season. However, the gelato counter alone is as good an excuse as any to stop by and peruse.
Eataly, NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway. Sunday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.