Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

A Soft Serve Opening for Sol Dias in Irving

June 29, 2022 4:00AM

Sol Dias was founded in 2016 in Haltom City and is known for its handcrafted sweet treats like paletas and fresas con crema that are made without anything harmful.
Sol Dias was founded in 2016 in Haltom City and is known for its handcrafted sweet treats like paletas and fresas con crema that are made without anything harmful. Victor Garcia
A family-owned Mexican treat vendor recently celebrated a grand opening of a new location in Irving. Sol Dias was founded in 2016 in Haltom City and is known for its handcrafted sweet treats like paletas and fresas con crema made with all-natural ingredients.

"We specialize in making authentic, high-quality Hispanic flavors such as horchata strawberry, mamey mango, Mexican vanilla, mangonada, and more," the co-founder of Sol Dias, Victor Garcia, said. "We use real ingredients and churn much longer than traditional ice cream, which allows us to extract the maximum amount of flavor."
It all started when the Garcia family immigrated to the U.S. in 1995 from Jalisco, Mexico, a city known for authentic ice cream and paletas. Cultural ties and family upbringing inspired Garcia to open his own business, and three years later, he opened his first paleteria serving treats like churros, elotes, aguas frescas and many other treats. Since then, they have opened five stores within the North Texas area.

Sol Dias is one of 150 businesses to participate in Qurate Retail Group and NRF’s Small Business Spotlight program, which supports small businesses affected by the pandemic.

"We accepted reality quickly and knew that things would never be the same. Safety was our priority. We relocated our customer-serving side of the business to a great drive-thru spot. This limited interaction and increased convenience," Garcia said.

"Additionally, we invested heavily in our website, making it easy for customers to place orders and listing our products on as many third-party delivery sites as possible. Finally, we created lots of grab-and-go options such as packed quarts of ice cream, Mexican jello (gelatinas), and dulces enchilados."
click to enlarge Employees working behind the counter at Sol Dias. - VICTOR GARCIA
Employees working behind the counter at Sol Dias.
Victor Garcia
With a new location and hopes for expanding outside of Texas, the Garcias are looking forward to bringing in new customers and making a name for themselves.

"Our big goal is to be the most recognized brand of Hispanic treats in the U.S. We've got a ways to go, but we understand this is a very long marathon and one foot in front of the next is how we get there," Garcia said.

Sol Dias Ice Cream, 3621 N. Belt Line Road (Irving) 11 a.m. to 10 p.m Monday - Sunday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation