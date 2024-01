A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

click to enlarge The signature Chipwich comes with a cookie of your choice and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Minimalist decor gives the place an inviting feel. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Take advantage of the full-service cookie bar, complete with colorful toppings. Anisha Holla

Beloved Utah-based cookie shop Chip Cookies made its Texas debut with the grand opening of its Plano storefront in November. Founded by husband-and-wife team Sean and Sarah Wilson to satisfy unfulfilled pregnancy cookie cravings, the chain has grown from Utah’s first late-night cookie delivery concept to 11 locations across Utah and Idaho, with plans for locations in Houston, Arizona and California in the making.With thousands of social media fans, near-perfect Google reviews and a record of rapid expansion across state lines, Chip Cookies has become a sought-after treat for Texas cookie enthusiasts.The store is in the back of a Plano shopping center. Despite the small store space and lack of seating options, the bright lights and "open" sign and whiffs of freshly baked cookies lure passersby through the front door. It’s a minimalist design that gives the space an almost refreshing feel, even during late-night hours. A “chip happens” sign rests on the back wall, a reassuring grace that single-handedly justifies a purchase of one-, four-, or even 12-packs of Chip’s cookies.The Chip Cookies name is perhaps a nod to the delightfully gooey and abnormally sized chips that are studded throughout many of the cookies here. The menu includes six standard flavors: the cocoa, Bischoff chip, dark chocolate, sugar cookie, butter cookie and, of course, the OG chocolate chip, with an additional flavor that changes. Come back for weekly flavors like the peppermint chip or the red velvet with cream cheese frosting. Chip Cookies is most highly praised for its buttery, crispy coating that breaks into a soft and chewy center. The spot is best for those who like their cookies round and thick, with no flat options in sight.Don’t forget to indulge in the full-service cookie bar at the front, a counter that offers a slew of colorful toppings ranging from drizzles to candy and other crunchy additions. For an extra 99 cents per cookie, add infusions of condensed milk, white chocolate or melted caramel, or toppings like homemade cream cheese frosting or more chocolate chips. Preset cookie creations like the tres leches and Oreo Dunk are some of the spot’s customer-backed favorites.While cookies here lean toward the expensive end, with a single cookie retailing for $3.99 and boxes like the 12-pack selling for just under $40, the experience is well worth sharing with some friends who also appreciate a good sugar rush. Chip Cookies is open until 10 p.m. every night by Sunday, catering to late-night cravings or regular indulgences. Take advantage of late-night delivery for a $6.99 delivery fee.