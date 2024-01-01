A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

Beloved Utah-based cookie shop Chip Cookies made its Texas debut with the grand opening of its Plano storefront in November. Founded by husband-and-wife team Sean and Sarah Wilson to satisfy unfulfilled pregnancy cookie cravings, the chain has grown from Utah’s first late-night cookie delivery concept to 11 locations across Utah and Idaho, with plans for locations in Houston, Arizona and California in the making.
With thousands of social media fans, near-perfect Google reviews and a record of rapid expansion across state lines, Chip Cookies has become a sought-after treat for Texas cookie enthusiasts.
The store is in the back of a Plano shopping center. Despite the small store space and lack of seating options, the bright lights and "open" sign and whiffs of freshly baked cookies lure passersby through the front door. It’s a minimalist design that gives the space an almost refreshing feel, even during late-night hours. A “chip happens” sign rests on the back wall, a reassuring grace that single-handedly justifies a purchase of one-, four-, or even 12-packs of Chip’s cookies.
Don’t forget to indulge in the full-service cookie bar at the front, a counter that offers a slew of colorful toppings ranging from drizzles to candy and other crunchy additions. For an extra 99 cents per cookie, add infusions of condensed milk, white chocolate or melted caramel, or toppings like homemade cream cheese frosting or more chocolate chips. Preset cookie creations like the tres leches and Oreo Dunk are some of the spot’s customer-backed favorites.
Chip Cookies, 2401 Preston Road, Plano. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.