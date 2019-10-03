Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole Are Bringing Loro to East Dallas

The Asian smokehouse Loro, by Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole, is coming to Dallas next year.

The outpost planned for 1812 N. Haskell Ave. in Old East Dallas is the second location for this Austin restaurant, which opened in April 2018. The goal is to have dishes that balance between Cole's and Franklin's styles with grilled and smoked meats, sides, craft beer and batch cocktails.

Grilled snap peas with kimchi emulsion at Loro in Austin Brian Reinhart

There's a sign indicating redevelopment at that spot already, unsurprising in this area that's seeing constant movement. But Observer critic Brian Reinhart's excited about the second spot, noting it should be a good fit for Dallas.

Beef bavette with shishito salsa verde sandwich at Loro in Austin Brian Reinhart

"I enjoyed my meals there. It's laid-back, and the dishes wear their global influences lightly," he says. "Maybe I partly liked it because after the hype died down, it became a rare Austin spot to not suffer from crowds and lines."

This will pop up on Haskell Avenue near Munger Avenue. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

“Collaborating with Aaron on Loro has been such a great experience, and the reception to the food, drinks and atmosphere has been stellar,” chef and Loro partner Tyson Cole said in a news release. “We hope Dallas will dig the complex flavor combination of Southeast Asian food with the richness of smoked meat just as much as they do in Austin."

We have confidence that we will dig it, even if this spot won't have the "porch shaded by a canopy of hundred-year-old oak trees," that the release mentions for the Austin location.

Loro is slated to open in Dallas in late summer 2020.