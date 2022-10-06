Best Bites and Drinks Around Dallas Oct. 6–12 — A Deep Mimosa Walk, Oddtoberfest and Corn Dogs

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week.
There's big doings in Dallas this weekend. It's the second weekend of the State Fair (don't forget to consult our State Fair guide to make the most of your visit). Note that more than 100,000 people will descend on the fairgrounds this Saturday for the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl, the annual college football game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. So, plan accordingly.
Here are some other things to do, including a creepy séance brunch and Oddtoberfest. If nothing else, use this essential brewery guide to find a good beer.
Free Swigs
Swig, 1611 S.W. Wilshire Blvd., Burleson
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9
The custom soda shop that is popping up all over North Texas is opening a new spot in Burleson, and when they open a new store, they give out free drinks for a day or two. This weekend if you happen to be passing through Burleson, hop over to see what the "Dirty Soda" from Salt Lake City is all about.
Dallas Mimosa Walk
D for Dapper, 3101 Commerce St.
Noon – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
The October edition of the Dallas Mimosa Walk in Deep Ellum is this Saturday starting at noon. This is a self-guided "sip and shop" event with mimosa samples at various stores around Deep Ellum. Check in at D for Dapper (3101 Commerce), where guests will get a map, a glass and a wristband before making their way to more than 20 spots. Tickets are $38 and are available on Eventbrite.
Oddtoberfest
Odd Muse Brewing, 4488 Spring Valley Road, Farmers Branch
12 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
If you want to stay away from downtown and Fair Park this weekend, check out the quirky little brewery in Farmers Branch, Odd Muse Brewing. It's hosting an Oddtoberfest this Saturday with live music throughout the day and food from @thedrop_dfw. Plus a craft market from noon to 4 p.m. We hear the Marzen is good.
Texas Pumpkin Day
Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Pumpkin season has arrived at the farmers' shed at the Dallas Farmers Market. All day Saturday is Texas Pumpkin Day, with ample activities for kids, music and some great photo opportunities. There's also face-painting and pumpkin-carving, plus dozens of local food vendors.
1st Sunday Taco Ride
Meet up at Dallas Farmers Market
11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
This Sunday, Hangover Riders DFW will meet up at the Dallas Farmers Market at 11:30 for the 1st Sunday Taco Ride. They'll first head to Del Sur Tacos in Oak Cliff, then to Deep Ellum Brewing Company to watch the first half of the Cowboys game. Then it's on to Cold Beverage Company for the second half of the game. "Bring lights, a tube, and a helmet," per the Facebook event page.
The Craft Brunch
Alamo Drafthouse, DFW locations
Noon Sunday, Oct. 9
If you prefer really creepy Sunday mornings, then head over to an Alamo Draftouse for a screening of The Craft, a quintessential '90s horror movie. To go along with the movie the Drafthouse is serving a special menu that's likely light as a feather and stiff as a board. Check the Alamo's website for showtimes and locations. Good luck.
Fyrefest Fundraiser for Rye
Rye, 1920 Greenville Ave.
5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10
In August a fire broke out behind the restaurant Rye in McKinney, destroying much of the kitchen and storage area and leaving the restaurant inoperable. This coming Monday the owners are hosting a fundraiser at their Dallas location. Complimentary small bites will be served along with cocktails for purchase from guest bartenders. The theme here is the music festival Fyre Fest, which was a flaming disaster of sorts. Servers will be dressed up like festival attendees Ja Rule, Ricky Martin and Guy Fieri.
State Fare & Spirits Dinner
Urban Crust, 1006 E. 15t St., Plano
6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10
Urban Crust is a spacious upscale pizza restaurant in a historic building in downtown Plano. On Monday, it's hosting a four-course, fair-inspired dinner that will be paired with cocktails from Lockwood Distillery. Dinner is $64.90 per person; reserve a spot in advance.
Second Annual Munich St. Garden
Main Street Garden, 1902 Main St.
5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Oct.19
Main Street Garden downtown is hosting an Octoberfest-inspired Munich Street Garden celebration for the next two Wednesdays. There will be live music, barrel races, dachsund races, games and, of course, beer. The Dogensteins are playing on Oct. 12, and Brave Combo on Oct. 19.