Best Food Classes in Dallas To Take Your Cooking Skills to the Next Level

That's OK, though, because with this roundup of the best food classes in Dallas, your dinner plans will be met with a perfect wine pairing rather than an audible sigh.
Wine 101
Blind Bishop, 310 Sunset Ave.
Blind Bishop is one of the best wine bars in Dallas. Their Wine 101 class is designed for absolute beginners in the world of wine and is a genuine learning experience with one of the tasting room's sommeliers. After you get schooled here, you'll be able to evaluate wines systemically, identify the main grape varieties, describe wines, talk about food and wine pairings and confidently approach new wines. The class is $75 plus tax and includes a charcuterie along with three half-glasses of red and white varietals. View the upcoming class calendar.
Knife Skills Class
Sur La Table, 4525 Cole Ave., No. 190
Half of being a great cook is in the recipe and the other half is in the technique. Sur La Table hosts classes ($59) where you'll learn and practice fundamental cuts that you'll use in everyday cooking, plus advanced techniques from their instructor that will make you feel like a pro. Afterward, you can take the techniques you learned back home or to any of their themed cooking classes.
Maki Rolling Class
Uchi, 2817 Maple Ave.
Every so often, Uchi hosts a maki rolling class in its private dining room that's worth splurging on for a special occasion or fun date night. Sushi chefs teach you all the tips for making makimono, which is traditional sushi wrapped in seaweed. Following the class is a nine-course omakase highlighting the restaurant's latest specials and seasonal favorites. The class is typically announced on the email list, so subscribe to make sure you won't miss the next one. It's also usually listed towards the bottom of this page. Classes are $300 for two, plus tax and gratuity.
Cheesecake Making Class
Val's Cheesecakes, 1112 S. Akard St.
Dallas' favorite cheesecakery offers classes at its pilot location in the Cedars neighborhood. If there's any place to learn how to make cheesecake in Dallas, it's at Val's Cheesecakes. The class is $100 and you'll leave with the tried-and-true techniques of connoisseur Marie Jose Labossiere (Val's mom) and all the tips for baking the perfect cheesecake. The cheesecakes you make are donated to the Genesis Women's Shelter, but don't you worry: You'll get a professionally made one to take home with you.
Coffee Brewing Class
WRC Brew Lab, 10109 E. Northwest Highway
If you're ready to make coffee at home that a barista would be proud of, consider joining one of White Rock Coffee's classes. The best place to start is with the coffee brewing class, where you'll learn about the five key elements of brewing a quality cup of joe and the proper technique of five brewing methods. If you're past the basics, consider the coffee-tasting experience, latte art class or home barista class.
Macaron Baking Class
Savor Patisserie, 9440 Garland Road, No. 142
Savor Patisserie has taught thousands of locals the notoriously difficult process of making macarons since 2015. So even if you're well-versed only in box brownies, you'll walk out of this class with a pretty box of French macarons. Each class costs $75 and is taught by Savor Patisserie's CEO, Kelli Watts. All the equipment and supplies are included, and you'll also leave with a Savor tote bag and recipe card.
Pasta-Making Class
Eataly Dallas, 8687 N. Central Expressway #2172
If you're going to learn how to make pasta anywhere in Dallas, it should be at Eataly. With their imported semolina and authentic Italian techniques, you'll be a pasta pro by the end of the two-hour class. As you sip on two glasses of wine, the La Scuola chef will teach you how to create and shape your own fresh pasta dough. There's a variety of pasta classes, each with its own focus. You can get the complete experience in the Pasta 101 class or choose a focus class that hones in on a pasta shape and recipe, like fettuccine alfredo or Roman-style pasta. Book and view all the classes from the calendar.
Cocktail Class
The People's Last Stand, 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 210
Ever since the $20 cocktail became the new black, we common folks are reverting to the art of the pregame. But you can elevate the pre by learning how to make craft cocktails with The People's Last Stand. During their cocktail-making class, you'll learn about ingredients and techniques to make a well-balanced cocktail that will impress your friends. Classes take roughly 75 minutes and cost $50.
Pizza Making Class
Partenope Ristorante, 1903 Main St.
Neapolitan-style pizza reigns supreme at Partenope Ristorante and the expert pizzaiolo here wants to show you how to make Partenope's signature pies. During the 60-minute class, you'll make and eat a delicious pizza, then take a recipe and a ball of dough home to recreate the experience. The class is on Saturdays only, costs $100 plus sales tax and can be booked via Resy.
Hands-On Cheese Making Class
Mozzarella Company, 2944 Elm St.
In the heart of Deep Ellum, you can get your hands dirty with Mozzarella Company and learn how to make fresh mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Most cheese classes are purely demonstrative, but here you can get down with the cheesemakers for first-hand experience. You're even given fresh mozz curd to form different varieties like balls, bocconcini, mozzarella rolls and queso Oaxaca. After the class ($75), there's a wine and cheese-tasting cocktail party with wines and many of the company's award-winning cheeses.