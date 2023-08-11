Wine Bars in Dallas Worth Popping a Cork At

Dallas is no stranger to abundant cocktail menus and hipster breweries. After all, what other types of watering hole match up so well with the seemingly endless supply of burgers and queso? But if you’ve had your fair share of the city’s craft beer scene, you can trade in your IPAs for a boozy afternoon by the glass.
Falling atrociously under the radar, yet satisfying any sommelier, these wine bars in Dallas are ideal for your next night (or day) out.
A flight of wine at Bodega Wine Bar.
Bodega Wine Bar
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane (Lakewood)Bodega Wine Bar
is a favorite hangout for vinos looking to get a quality pour or flight from serious sommeliers. While the exterior remains unassuming along with the rest of the shops in Lakewood Village, the interior is cave-like, resembling a cozy wine cellar, and it can feel like you've stumbled upon a hidden gem. The menu is divided into two columns of expertly curated flights: whites and reds. Flights are a perfect way to get a little taste of everything; otherwise, you can order any listed wine by the glass or check the chalkboard for the sommelier picks. And to top it off? There’s plenty of parking.
Veritas Wine Room
2323 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox/Henderson)
Wine, charcuterie and art marry to create Veritas Wine Room
, an award-winning vino pub. The interior reflects a traditional wine cellar for those serious about wine, but the trendy music and laid-back feel make the selection of nearly 400 wines accessible even for a novice. Stop by on a Monday for half off all glasses of wine or drop in for happy hour the rest of the week for $2 off wines by the glass and $1 off beers. Choose from a by-the-glass menu with 30 rotating selections or peruse the wall of wildly diverse bottles. All wines go well with the rotating selection of cheeses, meats, charcuterie pairings and Wiseman House chocolates.
Eataly's Bubble Bar.
Bubbles Bar at Eataly
8687 N. Central Expressway (NorthPark Center)
Amid Eataly’s sea of imported treasures lies the Bubbles Wine Bar
. Its succinct menu boasts select rotating vintages, reds, rosés, sparkling and white varietals from Italy’s most prestigious wine regions. Most impressive is the Zardetto Prosecco DOC Brut. Can’t decide? Go for the bubbles flight and rosé wine flight, each with four to try. Afterward, you can browse the impressive Italian wine shop to bring a bottle home or roam the store for authentic Italian fare.
Barcelona wine bar has one of the largest Spanish wine selections in the U.S.
Barcelona Wine Bar
5016 Miller Ave.
Bringing the laidback Mediterranean vibe to the North Henderson area, Barcelona Wine Bar
serves up an extensive wine list highlighting Spain and South America alongside an endless array of tapas and charcuterie combinations. It's one of the largest Spanish wine selections in the U.S. with
more than 400 wines available by the bottle. A full page of wine highlights sparklings, reds, whites, rosés, as well as dry and sweet sherry varietals. You can order 3-ounce glasses if you want to try many and still walk out upright, 5 ounces for a couple of your favorites or commit to a bottle from the master wine list.
A flight of red wine at Neighborhood Cellar.
Neighborhood Cellar
246 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts)
A family-owned favorite of residents and visitors in Bishop Arts, Neighborhood Cellar
is a go-to for its comprehensive wine collection and competitive prices. The menu has six different tastings among sparkling, rosé, white and red varieties, each of which has a quirky name to match. We tried the “Daddy chill, what the hell is even that?”, a flight of three, chillable red wines that are light, fruity and perfect to beat the heat. If you plan to stay a while, you can order by the glass or two, or choose five wines for a tasting. The laid-back atmosphere and knowledgeable staff make this a comfortable spot to land no matter the occasion. You may even walk away with a bottle or two from the Cellar's aisle of bottles from around the world.
Times Ten Cellars in Lakewood.
Times Ten Cellars
6324 Prospect Ave. (Lakewood)
Specializing in one-of-a-kind varietals from their West Texas vineyard and California, Times Ten Cellars
is the go-to for unique and approachable wines. Order them any of three ways: a fixed flight of three, by the bottle or by the glass. Get a small plate, flatbread or salad to go with, all of which can be devoured on the patio or inside at a shared or private setting. The atmosphere here is welcoming and upscale without being pretentious, making it an ideal place to come and relax with good company.