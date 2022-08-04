Steaks, Chocolate, Hatch Chiles and Onion Rings Lead Foodie Finds this Weekend

Someone recently called August the weekend of summer. So, we're taking that approach for the next several weeks. Treat yourself for plowing through this Texas summer with a fat steak dinner at Knife or with reservations through DFW Restaurant Week. Or how about Noonday Onions at Lakewood Landing?
See below for the best foodie finds around North Texas this weekend.
DFW Restaurant Week
Aug. 4 - Sept. 4
DFW Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4. This monthlong "week" is a great way to enjoy prixe-fix menus at local restaurants while also supporting two nonprofits. Visit the full list of restaurants, then pick a lunch, dinner or brunch. Make a reservation through the site. When you go, just be sure to tell them you're there for restaurant week so they give you that menu and offer. For a sample of what's on offer, check out Al Biernat's Restaurant Week menu; lunch includes a choice of soup or Caesar salad and either chicken piccata, a wagyu cheeseburger or Atlantic salmon over couscous for $29.
Knife Plano
6121 W. Park Blvd.
7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4
Chef John Tesar's Knife in Plano is hosting a Cowboy Wagyu dinner with Frias Vineyard wines. The dinner will include beef tartare, oxtail ravioli in a truffle Parmesan sauce, a 72-hour sous vide short rib in a bordelaise sauce and a 90-day dry-aged A5 rib-eye with chimichurri. Each meal is paired with a wine. Dinner is $180 each, and tickets need to be purchased through Resy in advance.
Central Market's 27th Annual Hatch Chile Festival
Central Market, Multiple Locations
5 - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5
Hatch chile season has arrived, and if you're a fan, you'll definitely want to stop by Central Market this weekend or anytime throughout the month of August. But Friday is special because all CM locations are hosting a Hatch Sampling Stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. This event is free, and they'll have tasting stations throughout the stores and you'll get a $10 coupon to use that evening.
For a full list of Hatch chile specials around Dallas, check out our guide.
Soccer, Peticolas and Tacos
Peticolas Brewing Co.,1301 Pace St.
9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Setting your alarm Saturday morning to catch the EPL opener? Know what EPL is? Us either, but we've watched enough Ted Lasso to guess it means English Premier League. We're so confident, we're not even going to Google it. Peticolas is opening early for kick-off (or whatever they call it). They'll have the games on, along with beer (naturally) and Bad Spanish Tacos will be there for sustenance.
Yoga at the Brewery
Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Drive
9:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Why don't they call it stretch-and-sip? Surely someone already does that. Just down the street from Peticolas, Community Beer Company will be working on their limberness (or strengthening their core and big toes) with a bit of yoga on Saturday morning. All levels and abilities are welcome. You need to snag $20 tickets beforehand. Class starts at 9:30 a.m., but be there by 9:15. You'll get complimentary pints and a tour of the brewery following the yoga session. And, no, you don't sweat too much. Everyone says that. Literally everyone.
Watermelon Day
Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
This Saturday the Dallas Farmer market will be full of watermelons. "Texas watermelons are in peak season and heading into The Shed by the truckload," per the party invite on Facebook. This is your opportunity to show a local farmer how much you appreciate their loot. You'll be able to sample watermelons, find some one-of-a-kind handmade goods and hear live music.
The Top 5 Dude Best Sellers
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Bishop Arts/Online
This isn't an event. Just a fantastic idea. Maybe the best idea of the year, or at least for summer weekend. Dude, Sweet Chocolate just posted to Facebook their top five selling concoctions ever. You should go buy them. All, perhaps. Because it's hot and dry and the kids are about to go back to school and, for whatever that means, you should support a great local chocolatier and also treat yourself. Visit their Facebook page for the list, click on an item(s) to buy through their store.
Noonday Onion Rings
Lakewood Landing, 5818 Live Oak St.
While supplies last
Lakewood Landing is that neighborhood dive bar with some particular nuances. One of those "nuances" includes the yearly addition of Noonday onion rings to their menu. Noonday onions come from a 10-mile radius around Noonday, Texas, which is near Tyler. According to legend, and this website, the onions grown there are "widely considered one of the sweetest onions available anywhere in the USA." Lakewood buys a load each year, fries them up, and when they're gone they're gone. As of Wednesday afternoon, they still have some.