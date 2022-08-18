Best Things to Eat and Drink in Dallas This Week, Aug. 18 – 22

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers, a pop-up or simply a special that we're fond of (like this week, it's Slow Bone's beef rib Saturday).
Don't forget that it's still Hatch chile season.
Here's a list of the best drinking and eating options around Dallas over the weekend and beyond.
Gelato Fest
Eataly, 8687 Central Expressway (NorthPark Center)
3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19
Eataly is hosting a gelato-dream event. It's free to enter, but an RSVP is encouraged, and once you're there you can purchase tickets. Get one ticket for $3 or up to 24 tickets for $45, which will allow you to taste all the gelato at the 12 gelato stations around the store. There's a free gelato-making class at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Yoga at the Brewery
Westlake Brewing Co., 2816 Commerce St.
10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Limber up and maybe meet some new people who share the same interests as you (craft beer and big long stretches) at Westlake Brewing in Deep Ellum. The founders here are beer drinkers with a running problem, so they host runs and healthy-ish stuff often. Their nice big courtyard is perfect for morning yoga sessions. It's free, just bring your own mat and towel. Tips for the instructor are nice too.
Rompers & Mimosas
Knox-Henderson, Mayer's Garden, 2422 N. Henderson Ave.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Head out to the Knox Henderson area for a little brunch romping in rompers. This inaugural Rompers & Mimosa Crawl, which is hosted by Downtown Crawlers, starts at Mayer's Garden for a brunch buffet and plenty of cold Champagne cocktails, then heads out to more bars in the area, including Barcadia, Wonder Bar, High Fives and The Whippersnapper. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and include options for the buffet brunch, bottomless mimosas, drinks specials at five bars — including a welcome shot — bar games and entry into a raffle.
Beef Rib Saturday
The Slow Bone, 2234 Irving Blvd.
Every Saturday
Did you know that every Saturday at The Slow Bone is beef rib Saturday? This should be a national holiday, every weekend. The ribs weigh in around 1.5–2 pounds each, so you may want to bring a friend, or you may just want to buy two.
Backyard Jamboree
Truck Yard Dallas, 5624 Sears St.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20–21
The Truck Yard is hosting a Jamboree this weekend with watermelon kegs and carnival games like toilet seat horseshoes, plunger catch and bra pong. There'll be drink specials and live music. All ages and dogs are welcome. And cousins. (They literally have a special drink for the event called the Cousin Kisser, so ... ) It's free. So is kissing your cousin. Sort of.
Pints and Pups
Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle
7 – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
Like beer and puppies? Of course, you do. Because you're a good boy. The best boy. Addison is hosting Pints and Pups this Saturday for all the good dogs and their humans to enjoy an evening of craft beer and relaxation. It's a free event — bonus, there's free parking too — and you can bring a picnic if you'd like or buy from vendors like Cristi & Ali Cuisine, Crown Catering and Golden Chick. There will certainly be dog treats and cold craft beer.
Dallas Blonde Bar Crawl
Deep Ellum Brewing Co., 2823 Saint Louis St.
2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Dallas' favorite blonde beer turns 10 this year. To celebrate, its old man, DEBC, is hosting a bar crawl through Deep Ellum. Cosplay is encouraged: blonde wigs, gold crowns and pink tutus come to mind. Tickets are $20 each. You'll check in from 2 to 4 p.m. at the brewery to get your wristband and swag bag, a map and your first beer. Your wristband gets you beer and shot specials along the route. Everyone also gets a Lyft promo code for $10 off. Visit the event page for more details, including participating restaurant and bars.
The Brewers Table, Beer Dinner
Siren Rock Brewing, 310 S. Goliad St., Rockwall
7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22
Siren Rock Brewing is hosting a five-course dinner with ingredients and flavors purposefully crafted to pair with its beers. Dinner is $75 per person. The full menu isn't posted yet; get tickets on the event page.