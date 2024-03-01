Boulevardier in Oak Cliff Set To Close This Spring

Boulevardier, the French bistro in Oak Cliff that has been a staple of our Top 100 Restaurants, will close this spring, according to a Facebook post shared by the restaurant on March 1.
"Boulevardier’s run these last nearly 12 years has been simply amazing. We have had more fun, made more great memories, made more great friends, and stayed open longer than we could have ever expected," the restaurant posted. There's still time to stop in, as Boulevardier expects to close in "either very late March or early April," according to the post.
$20 cocktails are becoming the norm. A brilliant restaurant is one thing, but Boulevardier managed to pair it with one of our favorite bars in Oak Cliff too.
While an all-out dinner at Boulevardier could be a pricey proposition, the restaurant was generous with specials throughout the week. In search of discounted eats for each day of the week, our own Angie Quebedeux listed Boulevardier's Tuesday special of 33% off all steaks as one of the city's best deals. The steak frites, topped with horseradish chimichurri, hand-cut fries, local greens and a bearnaise aioli, for only $29 on Tuesdays struck us as quite the bargain. Boulevardier's brunch was equally popular: mimosas and French continental brunch favorites flowed as easily as the sunlight streaming through the windows.
That decision appears to be by design, as the Andersons expressed a desire to return focus to their law practice, according to their Facebook post. In addition to working as restaurateurs, the Andersons have continued to practice law and now want to focus on the legal side of the commercial real estate business, which includes working with small business owners to find spaces to set up shop.
Hillside Tavern remains open for now, with a more bar-centric food menu and possibly one of the better wine lists you'll find in most casual bars. In the meantime, you'll probably find us at Boulevardier for one last hurrah over a namesake Boulevardier and a plate of bone marrow, or perhaps their ridiculously delicious burger topped with bacon, caramelized onions and Gruyère. Please don't judge us if it looks like we're crying.
Boulevardier, 408 N. Bishop Ave., No. 108.