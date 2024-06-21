 La Rue Doughnuts Trinity Groves Location Opening Late Summer | Dallas Observer
Goodbye Carte Blanche, Hello La Rue Doughnuts (Plus, We Found a Secret Stash)

Great news: the doughnuts from Carte Blanche will carry on.
June 21, 2024
The doughnuts at Carte Blanche captured our hearts and luckily they live on as La Rue Doughnuts.
The doughnuts at Carte Blanche captured our hearts and luckily they live on as La Rue Doughnuts. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Carte Blanche on Lower Greenville, a bakery by day and fine dining by night restaurant, closed abruptly after three years in early June.

Naturally, we're all devastated, but luckily, just a few days after the closure was announced, the @carteblanchebakery account on Instagram turned into @larue_doughnuts.

The account description reads, "Coming Soon to Trinity Groves - late Summer 2024", so we can anticipate getting back in line for these by the turn of the season. The new lease will be at 3011 Gulden Lane, which has plenty of parking, so things are already looking up.

We're not sure if this will be a full blown bakery or focus on the doughnuts that sold out daily. Based on the Instagram post, it appears that crullers, brioche and the old-fashioned doughnuts will be on the menu, including the gluten-free versions.

If you can't bear to wait until late summer to sink your teeth into one of their crullers, we found a spot still serving La Rue's pastries despite the bakery closure: Eiland Coffee.

We stopped in for a latte this week and instantly recognized the vanilla glaze from a mile away, like a child spotting their puppy at the pound. Also, it was 3 p.m., and they weren't sold out.

You're welcome. 
