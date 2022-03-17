Chef Tiffany Derry and Roots Southern Table Make Final Cut for James Beard Awards

There were 11 local nominations in all, including Roots Southern Table for best new restaurant, Sachet for their wine program, Marisca Trejo of La Casita Bakeshop for outstanding baker, José for outstanding hospitality and Las Almas Rotas for outstanding bar program.
Additionally, six chefs were named as semifinalists for best chef in Texas: Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern table, Matt McCallister of Homewood, Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast, Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José, Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge and Koji Yoshida of EBESU Robata and Sushi.
On Wednesday the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for each category.
Roots Southern Table is a finalist for best new restaurant, along with nine other restaurants across the nation. Roots opened in June of 2021 and, along with being the Observer's "Restaurant of the Year," it was also named a best new restaurant by Esquire and The New York Times listed it as one of the "50 Most Vibrant and Delicious Restaurants" in the nation.
Chef Tiffany Derry was also named a finalist for best chef in Texas.
And we might have rioted if it were any other way. Earlier this year in a review of the Roots Southern Table, Brian Reinhardt wrote the following:
"At Roots Southern Table, her triumphant new Farmers Branch restaurant, everyone is full of joy. The customers are happy, the staff is enthusiastic, the mood is like a family reunion and the food tastes like a celebration. At Roots, it’s very easy to remember just how much we loved a great night out before the pandemic."No other local chefs or restaurants made the final round.
Winners will be announced on June 13 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. For the full list of nominees, visit JamesBeard.org.