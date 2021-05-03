Donkeys, Mariachis and Margs – Oh My, Must Be Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is Wednesday and there's lots of celebrating across the city.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations began this weekend, but there's still plenty of partying left to do on Wednesday. And while you’re not too likely to come across many explanations of the holiday’s historic significance, there will be some honest attempts to honor Mexican culture.

From free drinks and flashy fiestas to tequila tastings and taco plates, Dallas bars and restaurants will celebrate Cinco de Mayo the best way they know how, in all its fabulous flavors, and we’re all be better off for it. (At least until Thursday comes.)

The Five Days of Cinco from Ojo de Tigre Mezcal Artesanal

This Mexican mezcal company started partying in Dallas on Saturday, and there are three happy hour events left. Enjoy free Ojo de Tigre cocktails with brand ambassador Nino Grandulla from 5:05 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. at these locations:

May 3 at José, 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)

May 4 at Te Deseo, 2700 Olive St. (Harwood District)

May 5 at Ayahuasca Cantina, at Xamán Café, 334 W. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)

Visit Ojo de Tigre’s Instagram for more information.

Hub Streat 1212 14th St. (Plano) 1212 14th St. (Plano)

Hub Streat will celebrate Cinco on Saturday, May 8, with a beer and tequila walk. For $20, you receive a tasting glass, wristband, an interactive participants list plus a swag bag and a T-shirt. Start times are noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Visit the website to reserve a spot.

Hugo’s Invitados 5240 N O'Connor Blvd., No. 160 (Irving) 5240 N O'Connor Blvd., No. 160 (Irving)

Hugo’s Invitados has planned a 12-hour celebration on Cinco de Mayo with complimentary Herradura tequila tastings, tequila ice shot challenges, food specials from the chef and live DJs on the patio. Visit their Facebook page for full details.

JAXON Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden 311 S. Akard St. (Discovery District) 311 S. Akard St. (Discovery District)

The party at JAXON starts at 5 p.m., and the entertainment lineup includes a live band, Mexican folk dancers, Mariachi Arraigo de Americana band and DJ Madd87. Drink specials include $4 Dos XX, $8 frozen margaritas, $8 rocks margaritas and $8 ranch waters.

The restaurant will have tacos al pastor specials, and you can buy paletas and elotes from carts.

Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex 2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (Knox-Henderson) 2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

The newest Tex-Mex spot in Dallas will have its grand opening on Cinco de Mayo. In addition to margaritas, fajitas and golden tacos, you can expect a mariachi band, mini donkeys, a pop-up bar, a DJ set by Picnictyme Riddim and more.

The party starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Visit Joe Leo’s Instagram for more information.

EXPAND Donkeys, tacos and an all-female mariachi band at Legacy Food Hall this Wednesday. Legacy Food Hall

Legacy Food Hall 7800 Windrose Ave. (Plano) 7800 Windrose Ave. (Plano)

The Cinco party at Legacy Hall this Wednesday starts with $5 house margaritas from 3 to 6 p.m. Donkeys like to party too; they'll be there at 6 p.m. but have to leave at 8 p.m. for curfew. Don't miss the all-female mariachi group Mariachi Rosas Divinas at 7 p.m. in the outdoor Box Garden.

Tickets are free but limited, so register in advance on Eventbrite.

Longhorn Icehouse 1901 W. Northwest Highway (Northwest Dallas) 1901 W. Northwest Highway (Northwest Dallas)

Five is the magic number at Longhorn Icehouse with $5 margaritas, $5 ranch waters, $5 quesadillas and $5 nachos starting at 4 p.m. The party will also include a miniature donkey appearance and a mariachi band. Tickets are free but advance registration on Eventbrite is requested.

Mexican Sugar 7501 Lone Star Drive, No. B150, Plano and 3215 Regent Blvd. (Irving) 7501 Lone Star Drive, No. B150, Plano and 3215 Regent Blvd. (Irving)

Both the Plano and Las Colinas locations of Mexican Sugar will celebrate all day Wednesday with what they’re calling “experiential” fiestas with an interactive “Smoke & Mirrors” selfie station that prints photos onto cocktails. There's also a liquid nitrogen margarita station, live music, margarita specials and more.

EXPAND Miriam Cocina Latina will have pineapple margaritas and mezcal margaritas for $12 all day and gallon margaritas to-go (with complimentary chips, salsas and guacamole) for $65. Miriam Cocina

The Statler 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown) 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)

The party started at The Statler on Saturday, but beginning Wednesday at 3 p.m., the place will be an absolute wonderland of Cinco (de drinko) culture.

For your drinking pleasure, there will be $4 frozen margaritas and $5 tequila shots or a $25 margarita tasting wristband to use in Primo’s, Scout, Sfereco and Waterproof.

Interactive activities include a mini-donkey photo-op in front of the hotel, a piñata hitting station (we need more of that) and roaming mariachi bands throughout the restaurants in the hotel.

For food, there’s a complimentary pig roast served with rice, beans, pico, salsa and tortillas. All the restaurants will offer special menu items from a chalupa grande ($32) for four and other shareables at Primo’s to cheap tacos ($1.50-$3) at a poolside pop-up taco bar at Waterproof. Sfereco will have a taco pizza special ($14-23).

DJ house music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Scout will wrap up the evening. Register for the free event on Eventbrite.

Texas Live! 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Troy’s with half-off Tequila Sheela cocktails from 6 to 8 p.m. You can also take a free salsa/bachata class with Dallas Dance Studio and enjoy DJ music by TruSound Coalition. If that’s not enough, there will be a grito contest, which involves lots of shouting, and a prize raffle, possibly to make everyone feel better about all of the shouting.

Vidorra 2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum) and 5100 Belt Line Road, No. 410 (Addison) 2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum) and 5100 Belt Line Road, No. 410 (Addison)



Get into the Cinco de Mayo vibe at Vidorra with a live mariachi band and drink specials all day at both locations on Wednesday. Margaritas, imported beers and Cazadores Blanco shots will be $5 each, and other drink specials.

More Cinco de Mayo Food and Drink Specials

Blue Cenote

312 W. Davis (Bishop Arts)

$5 margarita pints all day.

Bowl and Barrel

8084 Park Ln #140 (The Shops at Park Lane)

Frozen or on-the-rocks margaritas at the ‘3, 4, 5 Happy Hour’ where drinks are the price of the hour.

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Drive, No. 180 (Plano)

$7 margaritas (including the jalapeño, Spanish and lavender) all day.

Central Market Cooking School

5750 East Lovers Lane (Upper Greenville ), 320 Coit Road (Plano) and 4651 West Freeway (Fort Worth)

Make & Take Empanadas class, $65 per person at Lovers Lane, Plano or Fort Worth cooking schools.

DIVE Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin St. (University Park)

Happy Hour 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays and all day Saturday. Try the new Tres Amigos cocktail made with ghost jalapeño tequila, cucumber puree simple syrup and Topo Chico with chili salt and sugar on the rim.

El Bolero

1201 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

House margaritas for $6 and pitchers for $30 all day long. Visit OpenTable for reservations.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells

11 Dallas-Fort Worth locations

$10 Seafood enchiladas, plus discounts on five different margaritas ($5-$8.50).

Lada

6859 Arapaho Road, No. 601 (Far North Dallas)

Half-price enchiladas (because Wednesday is also National Enchilada Day), half-price suds and bottles of wine plus free chips and salsa for dine-in only. Delivery orders will receive 10% off by using promo code ENCHILADADAY.

Miriam Cocina Latina

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)

Pineapple margaritas and mezcal margaritas for $12 all day and gallon Margaritas to-go (with complimentary chips, salsas and guacamole) for $65.

A special sampler platter ($21) featuring chicken tostones, cheese-stuffed bollitos de yucca, chicken and brisket empañadas and black bean sopecitos will also be offered for dine in, patio service or curbside pickup.

Pinstripes

5001 Trailhead Bend Way (Fort Worth)

$5 Margarita Italiano for $5 (normally $12) all day on Wednesday.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

857 W John Carpenter Freeway (Irving)

Three different Mexican beer and tequila shot combos ($22-30) all day.

St. Francis Pub

2555 Inwood Road (Love Field)

$3 "Baby Blues" margaritas, $4 Corona and Modelo, $5 Don Julio tequila shots and $35 hookahs, plus food specials and karaoke starting at 9 p.m. General admission is free, or reserve tables through Eventbrite.

Te Deseo

2700 Olive St. (Harwood District)

$7 sangrias and a variety of frozen drink specials through Saturday, May 8. On Cinco de Mayo, the bar will open one hour early (at 4 p.m.), and a DJ will spin tunes from 7 to 11 p.m.