The Best Easter Treats to Make Your Holiday Sweet

Even those who don't like Peeps will likely go for Katherine Clapner's Peeeeeeeps at Dude Sweet Chocolate. They're a different species entirely.

Easter is almost here, and if you don’t want to spend the day in the kitchen, we made a list of great restaurants with dine-in and takeout options for you. But even if you’ve decided to astonish family with your culinary skills, your meal won’t be complete without treats and desserts.

If you don’t want to go the make-it-yourself route for those, we’ve rounded up some traditional treats such as cakes, cookies, Easter eggs and chocolates. Breads and other baked goods will add a special touch to your meal, and we threw in a couple of special surprises just for fun.

Here’s a list of 11 great shops and eateries with goodies to put in your Easter basket or share around the table.

Bisous Bisous' drip cake also brings you a sample of the shop's Easter macarons on top. Courtesy of Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie 3700 McKinney Avenue, No.150 (Uptown) 3700 McKinney Avenue, No.150 (Uptown)

Every year for Easter, Bisous Bisous makes speckled egg French macarons, and this year is no different. These pretty pastel sweets taste like Cadbury crème eggs. The shop will also offer a beautiful drip cake ($45 for a 4-inch cake) with layers of chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream filling and a cute speckled vanilla buttercream design. Order by 2 p.m. March 31 for pickup April 3. Bisous Bisous will be closed on Easter.

EXPAND Evilly delicious bunnies Manny Rodriguez

Dude Sweet Chocolate 408 W. Eighth St., No. 102 (Bishop Arts District) 408 W. Eighth St., No. 102 (Bishop Arts District)

Leave it to chef Katherine Clapner to use humor to diffuse that age-old argument about whether or not Peeps are awful. You can’t get Peeps at Dude, Sweet Chocolate, but you can get Peeeeeeeps, and you’re going to want to.

These little chicks are made with Ecuadorian white chocolate scented with pure lemon oil and filled with vanilla-flavored marshmallow fluff. Each little chick ($3.50) comes in its own colorful egg and tastes like lemon meringue pie in a candy shell. One won’t be enough, so consider getting a bag (or two) of four little chickies for $12.

Another fun option is the “evil” bunnies with hand-painted red eyes that are made of South American dark chocolate and filled with cocoa-puff marshmallow fluff. The bunnies are $5 each or $23 for a box of five.

Check out these and more Easter treats in-store or in the online shop. Shipping is available or orders can be picked up in-store.

Emporium Pies 314 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District); 2708 Main St. (Deep Ellum); 107 S. Tennessee St., McKinney 314 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District); 2708 Main St. (Deep Ellum); 107 S. Tennessee St., McKinney

Everyone’s probably had carrot cake for Easter at some point, but have you ever had carrot cake pie? The Bunny Bait pie ($40 per pie, $6 per slice) at Emporium Pies is a chess pie layered with cream cheese and topped with pecan streusel. The holiday pie is available April 2-3 for nationwide shipping or for store pickup.

If you want to get a head start on your Easter pie eating, explore Chess Pie week (through March 26) and try one of the inventive chess pie flavors such as Dr. Love red velvet or Ebony & Ivory with a chocolate hazelnut swirl. Spring flavors including key lime and blueberry are available now, too.

Big kids get wine and fancy chocolate from Foxtrot in their Easter baskets. Courtesy of Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot Market 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave., University Park 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave., University Park

Foxtrot Market has your Easter basket needs covered with a selection of baskets available in-store or for delivery.

There’s an Easter Sweets basket ($35) with gift-wrapped, single-origin chocolate eggs, homemade sweets and artisan desserts, and an Adult Easter Basket ($50) with sweets and a bottle of white pinot noir.

Stop by your local market or shop online for these and other baskets as well as a variety of packaged sweet treats.

Springtime jams and jellies made locally with sustainably grown, organic ingredients make great Easter basket additions. The Jelly Queens shop on Lovers Lane has closed and the store is moving to McKinney, but you can shop online for your springtime favorites.

For Easter, the shop will offer mint sauce, mint jelly, rosemary jelly, tiger lily jelly and raspberry rose butter along with store favorites like blood orange lavender marmalade and four berries jam.

Shop online for your Easter treats and get ready to visit the new shop when it opens in mid-April. You can look forward to fresh biscuits, scones, charcuterie boards, jellies, jams, pickles, spices and preserved jars of every fruit and vegetable you can imagine..

EXPAND Which would you rather have, a cold, dyed, boiled chicken egg or a box of Kate Weiser Chocolate's Easter eggs? (If you said boiled egg, seek help.) Courtesy Kate Weiser Chocolate

Kate Weiser Chocolate 3011 Gulden Lane, No. 115 (Trinity Groves) and 8687 North Central Expressway, No. 400B in NorthPark Center (North Dallas) with an additional location in Fort Worth 3011 Gulden Lane, No. 115 (Trinity Groves) and 8687 North Central Expressway, No. 400B in NorthPark Center (North Dallas) with an additional location in Fort Worth

For some of us, Easter is all about the candy, and Kate Weiser Chocolate has treats adults will love as much as kids do. Some of the fun items in this year’s Easter collection are speckled chocolate-filled eggs, multi-flavored bonbons in fun spring flavors and a breakable white chocolate chicken filled with artisan gummy worms.

The full menu is available while supplies last in limited quantities in-store and for online purchase. Some items are also available at Central Market.

EXPAND Lemon cookies from Kessler Baking Studio ... so, what's Jesus' stance on the cardinal sin of gluttony? It's forgivable, right? Asking for a friend. Courtesy of Kessler Baking Studio

Kessler Baking Studio 1129 N. Beckley Ave. (Bishop Arts District) 1129 N. Beckley Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

You know them for their cookies, and Kessler Baking Studio has some fun and tasty options for your holiday gathering. An Easter cookie decorating kit ($30) includes 12 shortbread cookies in three shapes plus four pastel icings and four fun sprinkles.

Also available are lemon cookies ($21 for six) made with real butter, cane sugar, fresh-squeezed organic lemons and lemon zest. A three-layer 6-inch carrot cake with cream cheese frosting ($35) serves four to six people.

Order in advance online and select a pickup date before they sell out.

Leila Bakery 6041 Oram St. (East Dallas) 6041 Oram St. (East Dallas)

If you want hot cross buns ($12 for four) for Good Friday, this is where to get them. You can also get a carrot cake for the family ($60) or by the slice ($6). The heavenly cream cheese frosting on this cake gets center stage, so the cake recipe is simple, with no walnuts or raisins.

Other Easter specials include a strawberry rhubarb pie ($40 or $6 per slice) and a brie and asparagus quiche ($42 or $7 per slice). This is also the place for scones ($3.50) with flavors including goat cheese and thyme, sweet lavender, orange chocolate chip and more.

Order online for pickup on April 3.

EXPAND If communion wafers were anything like the goodies in Signature Baking Co.'s bundle, we'd get baptized. Courtesy Signature Baking Co.

A holiday meal isn’t complete without bread, and Signature Baking Co.’s Easter BUNny Bundle ($34.99) has all the bread and pastries you need for your meal.

The festive cellophane gift-wrapped bundle includes a choice of a Rainbow Loaf, Cinnamon Raisin Loaf, or Cinnamon Swirl Loaf. You also get an assorted pastry box with two large croissants, two fruit danish, two specialty croissants, two cinnamon rolls, two hot cross buns and two cookies.

Items are also available to order a la carte. Order by Wednesday, March 31 at 2 p.m. for fresh, home delivery on Thursday, April 1 for a delivery fee of $5.

This home-based bakery in Irving brings the treats to you with a variety of seasonal cupcakes, fresh baked cookies and edible cookie dough available through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats.

Special cupcake flavors for Easter include carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and a coconut rum cake with coconut buttercream. There’s also a Dutch chocolate cupcake filled with caramel and pecan topping and glazed with chocolate ganache and more pecan topping.

Visit the website and text or call 682-777-9820 for custom orders and requests outside the delivery area.

Whole Foods 2118 Abrams Road (Lakewood), 2510 McKinney Ave.(Uptown), 11700 Preston Road, No. 714 (North Dallas), 8190 Park Lane, No. 351 (North Dallas) with additional locations in Addison, Highland Park, Irving and Plano. 2118 Abrams Road (Lakewood), 2510 McKinney Ave.(Uptown), 11700 Preston Road, No. 714 (North Dallas), 8190 Park Lane, No. 351 (North Dallas) with additional locations in Addison, Highland Park, Irving and Plano.

You can get everything you need for your Easter meal at Whole Foods, including prepared holiday meals from the catering department. The featured dessert for holiday meals is the Chantilly Cake, one of bakery’s most popular items.

With fresh berries in layers of light-as-air vanilla cake and Chantilly cream frosting on top, this cake is what Easter dreams are made of.