Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Dallas bartender Fernando Soto shaking things up on Jimmy Kimmel Live!EXPAND
Dallas bartender Fernando Soto shaking things up on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
courtesy of Captain Morgan

Dallas Bartender Makes a Grape Popsicle Rum Cocktail on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lauren Drewes Daniels | June 4, 2020 | 4:00am
Raise your hand if you need a drink.

How about seven? Yeah, we figured. Here's an excuse to make a drink and do something nice for someone else.

Salud!

Dallas bartender Fernando Soto was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week shaking things up in the spirit of helping fellow bartenders.

Here’s a clip of the segment. At the bottom of the page, we've posted the recipe for Soto's drink called The Stick Up, a tropical spiced rum number bedazzled with a grape ice pop. 

The “Cocktail de la Casa” is a weekly segment on Kimmel’s show that supports the #TipsFromHome program that was launched by Diageo North America, which owns brands such as Don Julio, Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Smirnoff, Ketel One and Captain Morgan.

The charity seeks to provide ongoing financial relief to bartenders who have recently lost wages. 

Diageo kicked off the campaign with a $500,000 commitment and will donate up to $500,000 more through social media shares. Here's how that part works: Every time someone shares a cocktail image using #TipsFromHome and #DiageoDonation, Diageo throws in another dollar.

Seems easy enough. Money raised goes to the US Bartenders’ Guild Emergency Assistance Program.

The Stick Up created by Dallas Mixologist Fernando Soto

Ingredients
• 1.5 ounces Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
• 1 ounce orange juice
• 1 ounce pineapple juice
• Lemon-lime soda
• Popsicle (flavor of choice, but we all know grape is best)
• Ice

Fill 2/3 of a hurricane glass with ice.
Place ice pop of choice inside the glass.
Add Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and juices. Stir with ice pop.
Top with lemon-lime soda and additional ice, if needed.
Share a picture of it along with #TipsFromHome and #DiageoDonation, and know you did a good thing. 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

