Dallas Chefs Offer Side Dish Recipes, Plus Some Take-the-Edge-Off Suggestions from Goody Goody

There’s a whiff of foreboding greatness in the air. The pressure is on. It’s game time. Not Cowboys stuff. That just makes me irritated right now. I’m talking about food. All the food!

We should get rolling on the desserts today. Yes, today. And we now know where we can get a turkey, bless us all.

Here we’ve gathered some side dish recipes from Dallas chefs (and their moms). If you’re looking for something different to throw into the mix, these should be a safe bet.

Caprese di Zucca with Burrata and Pesto

Megan and Dino Santonicola, Partenope Ristorante

Ingredients

1/2 lbs. basil leaves

4 mint leaves

2 tablespoons toasted bread crumbs

1/2 cup grated Grana Padano Parmesan

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup ice

1 pinch sea salt

1 tablespoon garlic

1 butternut squash (2-2½ lbs.)

Burrata

Pesto

Place all ingredients into a food processor starting with basil leaves at the bottom. Process until smooth. Be sure to not over-process. Add ice when needed to thin.

Butternut Squash

1. Cut squash in half, lengthwise. Peel each half with a peeler. Rub with salt and pepper. Generously cover in olive oil.

2. Place on a sheet pan in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes, until tender and slightly golden.

3. Let rest for 20 minutes and cool. Slice into moon-shaped pieces.

Plating

Alternate layering, like a fan, the burrata and squash. Top with extra virgin olive oil, pesto, fresh torn basil, sprinkle of sea salt and balsamic.

Wine Pairing

Megan suggests a wine pairing with this dish, a Villa Matilde Fiano di Avellino from the Campania region of Italy, which she says also pairs well with turkey.

Vietnamese roasted Brussels sprouts Malai Kitchen

Vietnamese Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Braden Wages, Malai Kitchen

You can get this ready in about 30 minutes.

Ingredients

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half

¼ cup Vietnamese fish sauce (Red Boat is recommended; soy sauce can be substituted)

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

1 tablespoons chili paste (Sambal Oelek brand suggested)

4 red chiles, or red jalapeños with seeds, sliced finely

½ cup unsalted peanuts, roasted and chopped

1 tablespoon black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Thoroughly mix all ingredients except Brussels sprouts in a large mixing bowl to evenly distribute the spice from the chiles and the honey.

3. Add trimmed and pulled Brussels sprouts to the bowl, and mix well to evenly coat.

4. Transfer to a foil-lined roasting pan, and bake for 20 minutes until Brussels sprouts show caramelized tips and maintain green cores.

5. Transfer to serving bowl.

Roasted Artichoke Dip in a Bread Boule Recipe

Robert Quick, il Bracco

Chef Quick says this is his favorite dish his mom used to make. She’d set this out before dinner to keep the guests out of the kitchen. And he'd devour it. Aw, moms rock.

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese

2 cups mayonnaise

2 cups Parmesan

2 tablespoons dill

2 garlic cloves

Frozen artichokes

1 bread boule

Note: Quick says his mom always used frozen artichoke hearts, which have a much better and fresher flavor than canned artichokes.

1. In a food processor, process the garlic, then add all the other ingredients, except for the artichokes, and process until smooth. Fold in the artichokes with a spatula.

2. Cut the top off a bread boule and reserve the top for a lid. Hollow out the bread. Fill it with the artichoke mixture and replace the top.

3. Wrap in 2 layers of foil and bake at 300 degrees for 2 hours.

Quick suggests toasting the inside pieces of the bread boule and the top of the bread, and use them to start eating the artichoke dip. The best part is then eating the rest of the bread boule with the artichoke dip baked into it.

EXPAND Choose your wine for Thanksgiving carefully (or heck, just choose what you like to drink). Getty Images

Wine and Take-the-Edge-Off Suggestions from Goody Goody

We asked Goody Goody for a few beverage suggestions. First, some nice wines to go with dinner. And also something to sneak into your soda on the low key to take the edge off.

Wine

Domaine de Tamary Côtes de Provence Rosé (France) – A delicious rosé that is a great sipper while preparing Thanksgiving dinner or relaxing after a long day in the kitchen.

Mahoney Estate Pinot Noir (California) – One of our favorite reds this time of year, this luscious pinot noir is the ideal pairing with turkey.

Dezzani Morelli Moscato d'Asti (Italy) – For the sweet wine lovers, this Moscato will not miss a beat bringing a fruit-forward nose and palate.

Take the Edge Off

Rum and Coke – Add one ounce of Boquerón spiced rum to a glass of Coke is a great way to take the edge off while hosting or spending your morning or afternoon in the kitchen. For a more tropical appeal in the chill of autumn, try Boquerón coconut rum. It’s on sale at Goody Goody for $11.99 right now.

Whiskey and Coke – Another option is a splash of Kelsey Creek bourbon, made by Sazerac at their Buffalo Trace Distillery. A splash to your soda would probably do good for everyone in the room, right?