This Weekend: Relative Relief in Oak Cliff, a Throwback Dinner Downtown and Coffee in Lake Highlands

The Local Oak invites all to take a break from the holiday hoopla to get drinks and food — with or without your loved ones. They’ll offer their Local TNT for just $8 during this time, too.

What: Holiday Relative Relief Party

When: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26

Where: The Local Oak, 409 N. Zang Blvd. (Bishop Arts)

***

Chefs Stephan Pyles and Vijay Sadhu are teaming together Friday to pay homage to Samar, the former downtown restaurant by Pyles where Sadhu was executive chef. His current restaurant, Flora Street, will be transformed to the “silk road-spice route” inspired restaurant, where guests will get a four-course menu with optional wine pairings, and even see some belly dancers. The evening begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

What: A Night at Samar Pop-Up with Stephan Pyles and Vijay Sadhu

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27

Where: Stephan Pyles Flora Street Cafe, 2330 Flora St., Suite 150 (Dallas Arts District)

Reservations: $125 per person; $155 with wine pairings, 214-580-7000

***

Whether you’re at home, the office or a campsite, there are ways to make the best cup of coffee possible, and White Rock Coffee is offering to show you this weekend. They’ll go through the five important elements of coffee brewing, demonstrate proper techniques and supply tastings. 18 and older.

What: Coffee Brewing Class

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 28

Where: White Rock Coffee, 10109 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands)

Tickets: $30

***

EXPAND A new Mexican restaurant opens in Mesquite this weekend. courtesy Taqueria San Luis

We see that a new place serving Mexican food is coming to Mesquite. Check them out at their grand opening this Sunday.

What: Taqueria San Luis Grand Opening

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

Where: Taqueria San Luis, 801 W. Kearney St. (Mesquite)

***

Celebrate Kwanzaa (Ujamaa) with a brunch buffet. You’ll also get to play games and trivia along with plenty of music.

What: Kwanzaa Brunch Buffet

When: noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

Where: Sankofa Kitchen, 3333 W. Camp Wisdom Road (Best Southwest)

Tickets: $20