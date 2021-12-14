Support Us

DL Macks' Brings a Old School Taste of Chicago to Dallas

December 14, 2021 4:00AM

The pizza here is cracker thin. Photo Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality
Chicago has come to Dallas this month by way of D.L. Mack’s. This "classic American tavern" is from the same hospitality group that brought you Drake’s Hollywood, East Hampton Sandwich Company and Hudson House.

Mack’s is nestled between SMU and Park Cities with an old-school Chicago vibe; accouterments throughout the dining room include some Windy City artifacts, like a floor-to-ceiling post-Chicago Fire reclaimed brick wall. Other pieces are vintage works sourced from The Art Institute of Chicago’s sports memorabilia collection.

DL Mack's offers classic made-from-scratch American fare with shareable snacks, salads, prime steaks and whole fish. The pizza here isn't your standard deep dish that one might associate with Chicago; here they use a cracker-thin crust, known as "tavern style." EaterChicago explains this particular style pre-dates deep dish.
The bar at DL Mack's
Photo Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality
A pizza called Return Of The Mack is a blend of Jack, fontina and provolone cheeses topped with Jimmy's sausage meatballs, onion marmalade and freshly grated pecorino. The Harry Caray Special comes with pepperoni, pickled jalapeño and pesto aioli. Other menu items include cheeseburgers, chicken tenders and salads.
The dining room is meant to be reminiscent of a worn-in post-Prohibition haunt
Photo Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality
There are also some classic New York City dishes on the menu. A steak frites au poivre is a 10-ounce USDA prime New York strip coated with coarsely cracked peppercorns in an au poivre sauce, which is inspired by the legendary dish made famous by Raoul’s. The dish comes with Mack’s fries, garlic Kennebec potato wedges, tossed in roasted garlic oil and in-house shake spice mix.

The drink menu offers classic cocktails and two frozen drinks: a Paloma and the Vandelay Bellini made famous at sister-restaurant Hudson House. On-the-rocks drinks include the classic 1920’s Bees Knees made with Hendrick’s, lemon, honey and topped off with D.L Mack’s signature Lilet Blanc limoncello foam. A wide variety of wines is also available.

D.L. Mack’s, 6501 Hillcrest Ave., Sunday - Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Alyssa High is a food intern for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.

