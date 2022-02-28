Duino Coffee House Celebrates Three Years in McKinney, Where Strangers Become Friends

Duino Coffee House, which gets its name from a small seaside town on the coast of Italy, recently celebrated its third anniversary of serving McKinney a unique menu of craft coffee and from-scratch small bites.
The husband and wife owners of this shop, Hesham and Asie Bakr, have a tagline for their store: Strangers become friends. The idea is that they want to incorporate the Italian coffee-drinking tradition into the local social scene and bring residents of DFW closer together.
“It takes us much trial and error to come up with something like this. Sometimes what we start with is completely disgusting,” co-owner Hesham Bakr says. “But we’re proud of what we end up with.”
The eccentricity of Duino’s menu isn’t limited to beverages. A Lady Marmalade toast consists of sweet orange marmalade — drawn from Portuguese flavors — and a smear of creamy Italian ricotta cheese. The two textures melt into each other with each bite. The toast is finished off with a sprinkle of cracked black pepper, giving it a nice balance of fruit and spice.
Hesham and Asie Bakr take the most pride, though, in the sense of community their shop has cultivated in McKinney. Their shop is even registered as an art gallery; they regularly display different works from local artists.
“In Italy, drinking coffee is a lifestyle,” Hesham says. “Through display of local art, small business pop-ups, and other events, we try to implement that in our business model.”