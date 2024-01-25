First Look: The Pantry on Magnolia Serves Stellar Dumplings and Brisket

Pantry on Magnolia in Fort Worth is a lot of things — many quite delicious — but one thing it's not, despite its name, is a pantry.
This small restaurant opened in 2022 along buzzing West Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth. It's a collaboration between a former Trimble Tech culinary teacher, Natasha Bruton, and her one-time student and current chef de cuisine, Michael Rios. (Originally another teacher from Trimble Tech, Hao Tran, was part of the restaurant but he left a few months after the restaurant opened.)
On the night we went, the small-ish restaurant was pretty packed. Our order-taker told us that the Pantry doesn't serve alcohol, but we could go to the bar next door, Grandma's, and we would be united with our food there. They didn't have to say it twice. We picked two seats at the bar and ordered drinks. Soon, our food was delivered and the bartender brought over a caddie with utensils, napkins and such. Party tip: Grandma's happy hour runs Monday through Friday, 3–7 p.m.
The dumplings were inventive and all fun, but on a return trip we'd probably stick with the traditional offerings like the pork and shiitake dumplings (4 for $10), which were delightful little savory treats.
There are also dump-wings and spring rolls, but we went for the okonomiyaki, a traditional Japanese savory pancake loaded with toppings for $12. It's Cowtown, so here it was topped with brisket, smoked in-house, and instead of a pancake, this is pressed in a waffle iron. Genius. Scallions, a runny fried egg, and sesame seeds also top this magnificent creation. It looks messy to eat, but a gentle tug and we're able to tackle one waffle quadrant at a time.
The beef here is impressive on its own. In November 2023, the restaurant took first place in the 1st Annual Burnt End Bash, a barbecue competition hosted by Fort Worth Foodies and Trey's Chow Down. The Pantry's smoked Angus short rib pho with a wagyu broth took first place in the nontraditional category. They beat Heim, y'all.
The Pantry is open only Friday through Sunday, but you have until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Pantry on Magnolia, 713 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth. Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.