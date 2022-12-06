El Carlos Elegante Opens in the Design District

The Dallas Design District has a new Mexican-inspired restaurant, El Carlos Elegante, offering a blend of authentic Mexican and South American flavors. This is the third restaurant opening of the year for Duro Hospitality; the other new spots are Sister and Cafe Duro.
Entrées include a diverse array of Latin flavors from the Surf & Turf One-Hitter with wagyu beef and osetra caviar to mole negra masa with a ricotta tamale. For a taste of Mayan flavors, try the Mayan hummus with sikil pak, baby carrots and pepitas.
The restaurant is designed to take guests on a visual exploration of Latin America, with a space modeled after a Mexican hacienda handed down through the generations. The space is authentic down to the last detail with the finishes, materials and furniture sourced almost exclusively from Mexico.
“We wanted it to feel multigenerational and cozy,” said Corbin See of Sees Design, one of the main project designers. “The space has a residential feel, and we aimed for the pieces to feel collected and added over time.”
El Carlos Elegante,1400 N. Riverfront Blvd. Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.