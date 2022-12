El Carlos Elegante Opens in the Design District

click to enlarge The interior is designed to channel a multi-generational home. Douglas Friedman

click to enlarge Chocolate flan. Douglas Friedman

click to enlarge An outdoor courtyard has a cozy fireplace. Douglas Friedman

The Dallas Design District has a new Mexican-inspired restaurant, El Carlos Elegante , offering a blend of authentic Mexican and South American flavors. This is the third restaurant opening of the year for Duro Hospitality; the other new spots are Sister and Cafe Duro.El Carlos is open now for dinner offering Argentinian-style, wood-fired meats and fish, a crudo menu, homemade tortillas and traditional Mexican masa-based dishes. Guests can sample their choice of seasonal craft cocktails and mezcals. Keeping true to Duro Hospitality’s mission of showcasing international cultures, El Carlos will offer a global list of wines and Champagnes.Entrées include a diverse array of Latin flavors from the Surf & Turf One-Hitter with wagyu beef and osetra caviar to mole negra masa with a ricotta tamale. For a taste of Mayan flavors, try the Mayan hummus with sikil pak, baby carrots and pepitas.Other protein-rich chef creations include the beef aguachile; chorizo molotes with refried beans and salsa roja; pork al pastor made with pork blade chop, pineapple and adobo; and osso buco carnitas made from veal shank with costeño rojo.The restaurant is designed to take guests on a visual exploration of Latin America, with a space modeled after a Mexican hacienda handed down through the generations. The space is authentic down to the last detail with the finishes, materials and furniture sourced almost exclusively from Mexico.“We wanted it to feel multigenerational and cozy,” said Corbin See of Sees Design, one of the main project designers. “The space has a residential feel, and we aimed for the pieces to feel collected and added over time.”Guests can admire custom “family portraits” and other artwork from seats by the fireplaces. Yes, two fireplaces. Or sip a mezcal cocktail by the custom-made fountain.