Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

El Carlos Elegante Opens in the Design District

December 6, 2022 5:00AM

A whole fish is cooked over wood and served topped with mint mojo, fennel and herbs.
A whole fish is cooked over wood and served topped with mint mojo, fennel and herbs. Douglas Friedman
The Dallas Design District has a new Mexican-inspired restaurant, El Carlos Elegante, offering a blend of authentic Mexican and South American flavors. This is the third restaurant opening of the year for Duro Hospitality; the other new spots are Sister and Cafe Duro.
click to enlarge
The interior is designed to channel a multi-generational home.
Douglas Friedman
El Carlos is open now for dinner offering Argentinian-style, wood-fired meats and fish, a crudo menu, homemade tortillas and traditional Mexican masa-based dishes. Guests can sample their choice of seasonal craft cocktails and mezcals. Keeping true to Duro Hospitality’s mission of showcasing international cultures, El Carlos will offer a global list of wines and Champagnes.

Entrées include a diverse array of Latin flavors from the Surf & Turf One-Hitter with wagyu beef and osetra caviar to mole negra masa with a ricotta tamale. For a taste of Mayan flavors, try the Mayan hummus with sikil pak, baby carrots and pepitas.
click to enlarge
Chocolate flan.
Douglas Friedman
Other protein-rich chef creations include the beef aguachile; chorizo molotes with refried beans and salsa roja; pork al pastor made with pork blade chop, pineapple and adobo; and osso buco carnitas made from veal shank with costeño rojo.

The restaurant is designed to take guests on a visual exploration of Latin America, with a space modeled after a Mexican hacienda handed down through the generations. The space is authentic down to the last detail with the finishes, materials and furniture sourced almost exclusively from Mexico.

“We wanted it to feel multigenerational and cozy,” said Corbin See of Sees Design, one of the main project designers. “The space has a residential feel, and we aimed for the pieces to feel collected and added over time.”
click to enlarge
An outdoor courtyard has a cozy fireplace.
Douglas Friedman
Guests can admire custom “family portraits” and other artwork from seats by the fireplaces. Yes, two fireplaces. Or sip a mezcal cocktail by the custom-made fountain.

El Carlos Elegante,1400 N. Riverfront Blvd. Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Darby Murnane is a freelance journalist for the Dallas Observer. She has a master of journalism from the University of North Texas and is a Fulbright Scholar. Darby was born and raised in New Jersey but has no mafia connections that need concern you.
Contact: Darby Murnane

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation