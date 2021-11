Electric Shuffle Opens in Deep Ellum with 17 Shuffleboards

click to enlarge There are two bars, seven event spaces and 17 shuffleboards. Electric Shuffle

Deep Ellum will soon be home to the first Electric Shuffle in the United States. This popular United Kingdom-based concept has two bars, serves dinner and brunch, has 17 electric shuffleboard tables and seven different event spaces.Electric Shuffle's custom-built shuffleboard tables use machine vision technology so that up to 20 people can play at one table at a time; sensors pick up where each puck is and automatically score games. (Yes, you keep score in shuffleboard.)For brunch, which is served on weekends to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can reserve a table for groups of four to 20 at $50 per person. The brunch package includes an entire bottle of bubbly for each person, an hour of shuffleboard, a brunch board with fresh fruit, Trillionaire’s bacon, mini chicken and waffles, avocado toast and more.Power Hour is their version of happy hour on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for groups of four to 16. For $25 per person, customers get an hour of bottomless pizza, shuffleboard and two drinks.For those coming during regular hours, food and drinks can be pre-ordered when you set up the reservation so that the food will be ready when arrive.The menu includes small plates like pan-roasted shishito peppers and truffle mac and cheese bites. A lot of items come in big shareable platters for three to four people, like the charcuterie board or a taco party. There are also shareable fries, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers and salads.Electric Shuffle serves unique cocktails like The Notorious F.I.G. Mule or The Spicy Lucy, drink buckets for two or more friends to share, and plenty of wine, bubbly and beer options.Electric Shuffle opened last Friday, Nov. 19, so you can reserve your spot now.