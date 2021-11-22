Electric Shuffle Opens in Deep Ellum with 17 Shuffleboards

Electric Shuffle's custom-built shuffleboard tables use machine vision technology so that up to 20 people can play at one table at a time; sensors pick up where each puck is and automatically score games. (Yes, you keep score in shuffleboard.)
Power Hour is their version of happy hour on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for groups of four to 16. For $25 per person, customers get an hour of bottomless pizza, shuffleboard and two drinks.
For those coming during regular hours, food and drinks can be pre-ordered when you set up the reservation so that the food will be ready when arrive.
menu includes small plates like pan-roasted shishito peppers and truffle mac and cheese bites. A lot of items come in big shareable platters for three to four people, like the charcuterie board or a taco party. There are also shareable fries, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers and salads.
Electric Shuffle serves unique cocktails like The Notorious F.I.G. Mule or The Spicy Lucy, drink buckets for two or more friends to share, and plenty of wine, bubbly and beer options.
Electric Shuffle opened last Friday, Nov. 19, so you can reserve your spot now.
Electric Shuffle, 2615 Elm St., 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday.