Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Electric Shuffle Opens in Deep Ellum with 17 Shuffleboards

November 22, 2021 4:00AM

The shuffleboards use technology that keeps track of each players' score.
The shuffleboards use technology that keeps track of each players' score. Electric Shuffle
Deep Ellum will soon be home to the first Electric Shuffle in the United States. This popular United Kingdom-based concept has two bars, serves dinner and brunch, has 17 electric shuffleboard tables and seven different event spaces.

Electric Shuffle's custom-built shuffleboard tables use machine vision technology so that up to 20 people can play at one table at a time; sensors pick up where each puck is and automatically score games. (Yes, you keep score in shuffleboard.)
click to enlarge There are two bars, seven event spaces and 17 shuffleboards. - ELECTRIC SHUFFLE
There are two bars, seven event spaces and 17 shuffleboards.
Electric Shuffle
For brunch, which is served on weekends to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can reserve a table for groups of four to 20 at $50 per person. The brunch package includes an entire bottle of bubbly for each person, an hour of shuffleboard, a brunch board with fresh fruit, Trillionaire’s bacon, mini chicken and waffles, avocado toast and more.

Power Hour is their version of happy hour on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for groups of four to 16. For $25 per person, customers get an hour of bottomless pizza, shuffleboard and two drinks.

For those coming during regular hours, food and drinks can be pre-ordered when you set up the reservation so that the food will be ready when arrive.
click to enlarge The Prosciutto Rocket paddle pizza. - ELECTRIC SHUFFLE
The Prosciutto Rocket paddle pizza.
Electric Shuffle
The menu includes small plates like pan-roasted shishito peppers and truffle mac and cheese bites. A lot of items come in big shareable platters for three to four people, like the charcuterie board or a taco party. There are also shareable fries, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers and salads.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Electric Shuffle serves unique cocktails like The Notorious F.I.G. Mule or The Spicy Lucy, drink buckets for two or more friends to share, and plenty of wine, bubbly and beer options.

Electric Shuffle opened last Friday, Nov. 19, so you can reserve your spot now.

Electric Shuffle, 2615 Elm St., 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alyssa High is a food intern for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation