Let’s Restaurant Hop in East Dallas: Lowest Greenville Fall Festival Returns Oct. 26

The Fall Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Lowest Greenville Collective’s Fall Festival returns at the end of the month, this time including trick-or-treating for kids.

When we think back on what Lowest Greenville was like, say, 10 years ago, it’s worth pausing a moment to be thankful we have this in the neighborhood. Plus, we get to try some decent food from the area’s restaurants.

Starting at 11 a.m. that day, you can buy a collective glass for $15 to get entry into the participating spots. Businesses will hand out candy, and you’ll get to taste the s’mores pizza from Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. Topped with Nutella, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbles and Hershey bars, this sweet pie sounds like an OK way to start an event.

Your glass will get you in to places for food and drinks (including beer, wine and cocktail samples). We're especially looking forward to whatever's to taste from Rapscallion, Alamo Club and Tacos Mariachi.

There’s also supposed to be some pop-up shops with jewelry, art and leather goods. While kids trick-or-treat they can also stop for the face painter to make them even more festive.

Participating businesses include:



The Libertine

Rapscallion

Truck Yard

Four Day Weekend

Creamistry

Joy Macaroons

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Alamo Club

Bullzerk

Gallo Nero

Pet Supplies Plus

Leela's

Feed Company

HG Sply Co

Gung Ho

Laurel Tavern

Tacos Mariachi

Ragin Crab

Company Café

Single Wide

Sam's Club Now

Kathy Fielder Design

Alexan Lower Greenville

