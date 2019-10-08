 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Fall Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Fall Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Lowest Greenville Collective

Let’s Restaurant Hop in East Dallas: Lowest Greenville Fall Festival Returns Oct. 26

Taylor Adams | October 8, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Lowest Greenville Collective’s Fall Festival returns at the end of the month, this time including trick-or-treating for kids.

When we think back on what Lowest Greenville was like, say, 10 years ago, it’s worth pausing a moment to be thankful we have this in the neighborhood. Plus, we get to try some decent food from the area’s restaurants.

Starting at 11 a.m. that day, you can buy a collective glass for $15 to get entry into the participating spots. Businesses will hand out candy, and you’ll get to taste the s’mores pizza from Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. Topped with Nutella, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbles and Hershey bars, this sweet pie sounds like an OK way to start an event.

Related Stories

Your glass will get you in to places for food and drinks (including beer, wine and cocktail samples). We're especially looking forward to whatever's to taste from Rapscallion, Alamo Club and Tacos Mariachi.

There’s also supposed to be some pop-up shops with jewelry, art and leather goods. While kids trick-or-treat they can also stop for the face painter to make them even more festive.

Sounds better than it looks: The s'mores pizza from GAPCo is topped with Nutella, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbles and Hershey bars.EXPAND
Sounds better than it looks: The s'mores pizza from GAPCo is topped with Nutella, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbles and Hershey bars.
Lowest Greenville Collective

Participating businesses include:

  • The Libertine
  • Rapscallion
  • Truck Yard
  • Four Day Weekend
  • Creamistry
  • Joy Macaroons
  • Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
  • Alamo Club
  • Bullzerk
  • Gallo Nero
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Leela's
  • Feed Company
  • HG Sply Co
  • Gung Ho
  • Laurel Tavern
  • Tacos Mariachi
  • Ragin Crab
  • Company Café
  • Single Wide
  • Sam's Club Now
  • Kathy Fielder Design
  • Alexan Lower Greenville

The Lowest Greenville Fall Festival will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >