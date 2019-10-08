Let’s Restaurant Hop in East Dallas: Lowest Greenville Fall Festival Returns Oct. 26

The Lowest Greenville Collective’s Fall Festival returns at the end of the month, this time including trick-or-treating for kids.
When we think back on what Lowest Greenville was like, say, 10 years ago, it’s worth pausing a moment to be thankful we have this in the neighborhood. Plus, we get to try some decent food from the area’s restaurants.
Starting at 11 a.m. that day, you can buy a collective glass for $15 to get entry into the participating spots. Businesses will hand out candy, and you’ll get to taste the s’mores pizza from Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. Topped with Nutella, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbles and Hershey bars, this sweet pie sounds like an OK way to start an event.
Your glass will get you in to places for food and drinks (including beer, wine and cocktail samples). We're especially looking forward to whatever's to taste from Rapscallion, Alamo Club and Tacos Mariachi.
There’s also supposed to be some pop-up shops with jewelry, art and leather goods. While kids trick-or-treat they can also stop for the face painter to make them even more festive.
Participating businesses include:
- The Libertine
- Rapscallion
- Truck Yard
- Four Day Weekend
- Creamistry
- Joy Macaroons
- Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
- Alamo Club
- Bullzerk
- Gallo Nero
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Leela's
- Feed Company
- HG Sply Co
- Gung Ho
- Laurel Tavern
- Tacos Mariachi
- Ragin Crab
- Company Café
- Single Wide
- Sam's Club Now
- Kathy Fielder Design
- Alexan Lower Greenville
The Lowest Greenville Fall Festival will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
