El Chifrijo: The Long and Interesting Path of a Puerto Rican Food Truck to Dallas

It was a hurricane that initially brought the island flavors of El Chifrijo to Dallas.
Chef Marko Ramirez-Pursley, who is from Puerto Rico, graduated from culinary school in Costa Rica and started his food truck, El Chifrijo, in his hometown in 2015. He often set up his truck near a beach with tall palm trees arching overhead. He had a booming beachside business until 2017, when Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Two months later, with Puerto Rico facing a long and complicated recovery, Marko moved to Dallas to start over. He got a job at the Dallas Farmers Market while living in a small one-bedroom apartment with four other Puerto Ricans and two dogs.
El Chifrijo — the food truck — to Dallas. In August 2019, he had his food truck loaded onto a cargo ship, where it took a two-week voyage to Florida. From there, Marko and another friend drove it to Dallas; a full 24-hour "whirlwind" road trip.
Alas, just about when they were ready to get the El Chifrijo rolling, the pandemic hit. They managed to keep the business afloat through 2020, and by late 2021 El Chifrijo started reaching new customers at places like the Dallas Arboretum, Perot Museum, The Truck Yard and the Live! by Loews hotel in Arlington.
The next step for these culinary entrepreneurs was a delivery and to-go ghost kitchen at Taste of Towerwood, which is located in an inconspicuous industrial building on the outskirts of Farmers Branch. It might be a wee bit hard to find, but after you do, is it worth it.
Start with an order of the empanadas, which comes in single or double packs. Choose between a hearty empanada — stuffed with meat, cheese and sweet plantains — or a vegetarian option. Both offer a crispy pastry fried to a golden caramel color that quickly flakes when bitten into. Inside the flavors are a mix of sweet, savory, tangy and everything in between with an ideal crust-to-filling ratio.
Customers who want to err on still a safer side of the culinary adventure spectrum can opt for the Chifri street tacos, tacos served on either a flour or corn tortilla, stuffed with your choice of roasted vegetables, pork, chicken or beef.
The ghost kitchen is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and you can place orders through their website. Or you can keep track of their food truck through their website calendar.
El Chifirjo, 3230 Towerwood Drive (Farmers Branch), 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.