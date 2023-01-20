Poached Brunch House in Frisco Adds to the Local Brunch Craze

Poached Dallas Observer

It's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we feel there’s some room for debate. With a seemingly endless number of brunch places opening in North Texas, brunch just might be overtaking its competitors in the rankings of popular meals. Unsurprisingly, the area's list of places for breakfast-lunch fusion spots continues to grow every day. Poached Brunch House is one more addition to the list.



click to enlarge Poached Brunch House is on FM 423 in Frisco. Anisha Holla

Poached opened its doors in Frisco in October 2022, serving everything from vegetable omelets to crab cake Benedicts to syrup-drenched waffles.





From the outside, Poached looks like a typical small retail strip spot. But looks are deceiving; the inside is surprisingly roomy. Some 20 to 30 family-style tables line the interior of the restaurant, with rustic chandeliers overhead adding a cozy feel. If you’re looking for a place to chill, eat or sip a couple of mimosas in the daytime, this might be your new spot.





Given the name, it’s no surprise that much of the menu here capitalizes on the age-old poached egg. Order the shakshuka ($15), a griddle filled with simmered onion-and-tomato stew. This Poached specialty is a brunch-ier version of the traditional Moroccan dish, with a poached egg on top that breaks open effortlessly to the touch. It’s a little messy, but you can scoop it up with the warm pita bread that comes on the side.



click to enlarge The Poached shakshuka comes with two poached eggs on top. Anisha Holla



Try the eggs Benedict for an equally filling (and messy) option. The Poached platter includes two well-toasted English muffin halves topped with poached eggs and a layer of house-made hollandaise sauce. Try them topped with bacon ($13), crab cakes ($17) or steak ($17). The buttery, crunchy English muffin at the bottom makes it almost impossible to go wrong with toppings.



click to enlarge Poached's eggs Benedict come with a side of roasted potatoes or hashbrowns. Anisha Holla

Of course, un-poached options are available too. Order any of the omelets, sandwiches or scrambled egg dishes to eat your morning eggs a different way.



The variety of crepe, waffle and French toast options includes apple cinnamon crepe ($13). This customer favorite is filled and topped with an apple-cinnamon compote with roasted pecans and served with a small pitcher of warm syrup. Neither full stomachs nor the sugar rush was enough to stop us from digging straight in.





Poached Brunch House is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, so stop by if you’re looking to sit down and enjoy what might soon become the most popular meal of the day.



Poached Brunch House, 1612 FM 423, No. 300, Frisco. Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



