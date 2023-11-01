 First Sip: The Whale Tea Opens North of Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings and Closings

We Try Plano's New Famous Boba Tea Shop, The Whale Tea

We tried The Whale Tea, a renowned tea shop from China, which recently opened in Plano.
November 1, 2023
The Creme Brulee Taro Tea (left) and the signature The Whale Crystal.
The Creme Brulee Taro Tea (left) and the signature The Whale Crystal. Aaren Prody
Share this:
Whales and boba tea are an unlikely pair, but after expanding to over 300 locations around the world since 2018, The Whale Tea has made a name for itself with unique and visually appealing drinks made with high-quality ingredients.

Whales are the face of this bubble tea shop, as they embody the brand's ethos of boldness and purity. But also, the word whale in Mandarin is jing, which is phonetically close to the shop's city of origin, Nan-jing.

Nine different tea series divide the menu, and customizations are the usual standard: limitless. Bridging them all is a spectrum of drinks that range from sweet to refreshing, all of which are hand-measured with precision and use premium tea leaves and all-natural ingredients.
click to enlarge The Whale Tea cafe
The Whale Tea originated in Nan-jing, China.
Aaren Prody
The most indulgent is the crème brûlée series, which comes with a torched caramelized brown sugar top, an ideal avenue if you’re walking in with a sweet tooth. Lighter options go beyond the milk teas to the milk foam fresh and fresh fruit tea options, where fresh juices and fruits are combined with varying types of tea for something refreshing and slightly sweet.

Other blends on the menu come with more experimental ingredients but warrant curiosity like the fresh fruit milks, slushes and Oolong teas.

Personalizations are taken to the next level, with additions ranging from lychee jelly to tao jiao (amber-hued crystals made from Chinese peach tree gum), aloe vera, chia seeds and the house-made tapioca pearls. Toppings range from $0.75 to $1 extra to make your drink one of a kind.

click to enlarge The Whale Crystal at The Whale Tea
The Whale Crystal, with golden amber jelly (bottom), coconut milk (middle) and spirulina at the top.
Aaren Prody
We started with the most striking choice of the two, The Whale Crystal, which has a base of golden amber jelly, a center of creamy coconut milk and a blue-hued rim to top things off. Spirulina, a type of algae and acclaimed superfood, is used to create the signature blue color.

The staff made sure we shook both our Whale Crystal so flavors mingled before we dove straight into the boba rite of passage: the straw plunge.

As much a statement as this drink makes, the flavor is surprisingly very mild. The bulk of the flavor comes from the coconut milk, and the spirulina is undetectable in case it raises any hesitation. Even the amber jellies are on the delicate side, making this option different from the typical offerings, which are more rich and milky.

The Crème Brûlée Taro Tea, our second order, uses fresh taro. The nuttiness and vanilla notes of the taro complement the decadent base without being overly sweet. If you want to bring it up a notch, add the slow-cooked tapioca pearls for extra richness. Again, be sure to shake well after getting your photos.

We were pleased to discover this was more than your average boba shop visit, and from the first sip we could understand why it’s beloved worldwide. And, yes, the whale murals inside make for a photo op worthy of a spot on the ‘gram.

The Whale Tea, 1009 14th St., No. 600, Plano. Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Tuesday.
click to enlarge the whale tea in plano
The Whale Tea has plenty of room to stay and sip.
Aaren Prody
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody

Trending

Dallas' Original Starbucks Will Close Next Year, After a 30-Year Run

Food & Drink News

Dallas' Original Starbucks Will Close Next Year, After a 30-Year Run

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Taste-Tested: Reader Comments Lead Us to Angry Dog's Chicken-Fried Steak

Food & Drink News

Taste-Tested: Reader Comments Lead Us to Angry Dog's Chicken-Fried Steak

By Hank Vaughn
8 New North Dallas Restaurants and Cafes You Don't Want To Miss

Food & Drink News

8 New North Dallas Restaurants and Cafes You Don't Want To Miss

By Anisha Holla
Wu-Tang Clans' Raekwon to DJ at Fatburger/Round Table Pizza Opening Tuesday

Openings and Closings

Wu-Tang Clans' Raekwon to DJ at Fatburger/Round Table Pizza Opening Tuesday

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation