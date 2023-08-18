Big Fan of Buc-ee's? Get Paid to Review Snacks with This Side Hustle

Buc-ee's single-handedly changed the road stop bathroom game in Texas, and for that we're eternally grateful. Parents no longer have to hold a toddler over a toilet in a 3-point stance at the back of a gas station trying not to inhale much.
Thanks, Buc-ee's.
The Buc-ee's brand is on fire, spreading quickly across the U.S. The largest store in the world is in Tennessee, and according to witness accounts, the place is packed even at 2 a.m.
Aside from those fancy restrooms, why do so many Texans and Appalachians clamor for this gas station? Well, snacks.
FinanceBuzz, an online financial news site, is looking to pay a Buc-ee's Bud-ee $1,000 for trying snacks, plus $250 to cover the cost of snacks and merch, which feels like about one trip through the store with the kids.
FinanceBuzz is not associated with Buc-ee's. It's just looking to put together a list of the best snacks and needs some help.
The goal of this side-hustle snacking position is to taste-test 25 of the most popular snacks, take good photos and get some good reviews. Bud-ees probably need to be quick with phrases like "flavor explosion in my mouth," and "I see flavor!"
Since we're on the topic, here are some of our recommendations:
1. Cinnamon-glazed pecans
2. Sea salt dark chocolate caramel squares
3. Fried apple pies (hot from the fryer, not from under the light)
4. Banana pudding
5. The sliced meat trays with cubes of cheese
6. Dark chocolate-covered Beaver Nuggets
7. Jars of pickled quail eggs (Kidding! Just seeing if you're still reading)
8. Cake pops
9. Anything from the fudge bar
10. Flavored saltines
One of the things that FinanceBuzz has on the assignment list is "sweet and savory kolaches." Anyone who knows anything about Czech breads knows that kolaches are not ever, ever savory. Savory would be a klobasnek.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 11. You need to be at least 18 years old and should live near or be willing to travel to a store. And eat a lot of food.