Happy Hippie Brewing Company Opens Vibe-y Taproom in Richardson

Cans from Happy Hippie Brewing have been in stores for a while. Now the new brewery and taproom are open.
November 8, 2023
The Happy Hippie taproom is now open in Richardson.
The Happy Hippie taproom is now open in Richardson. Jack Moraglia
Happy Hippie Brewing Company opened its long-awaited taproom in Richardson’s Lockwood area in October.

The groovy brewery is typically closed on Monday and Tuesday, but with the Texas Rangers in the World Series, co-owner and brewmaster Michael Frederick says he “called an audible” to show the games on the four TV screens around the walls and behind the bar (two more big televisions are coming soon).
click to enlarge
The Jerry Garcia ofrenda.
Jack Moraglia
We got to take a look around the taproom, brewing space and private event space. The building was once used for offices, which were demolished to make room for the big brewing tanks. The team installed new walls and floors where cubicles once stood. Windows to the taproom show the clean new brewing equipment, reminding visitors they’re drinking from the source.

At the entrance is a Jerry Garcia ofrenda: a Día de los Muertos altar that honors and awaits the dead. Happy Hippie has already had three Grateful Dead cover bands perform within a week and a half of being open, which must be some kind of record.

Live music is important to husband-wife owners, Michael and Kellie Frederick. Michael, who is in a band, installed speakers throughout the taproom and patio to ensure good sound everywhere you go.
A glass of Marmalade Sky.
A glass of Marmalade Sky.
Jack Moraglia
Custom rainbow-stained wood tables fill the taproom space, and a neon light bar illuminates the bottom of the bar. Michael played around with the lights, changing the colors from green to Rangers blue. Peace signs adorn the bar and the walls around the room, a giant one providing a backdrop to the stage.

We tried all five currently available beers. The Rich Ale, which was brewed for the city of Richardson’s 150th anniversary, is a sweet brew with flavors of honey, fig and pear. The Honey Magnolia witbier is a smooth beer with full, wheaty flavor. The Wa-Hotter Melon IPA contrasts sweet watermelon with spicy habanero; at 117 IBU, this one is for the true bitter-beer lovers.
click to enlarge
The tap room is next to the brewing room.
Jack Moraglia
Captain Tripels, a Belgian Tripel is an tribute to Jerry Garcia’s nickname and is currently Happy Hippie’s highest-octane brew at 9.7% ABV. But the alcohol content does not intrude on the flavor, which is balanced and full. Marmalade Sky is a standout beer with a unique and refreshing taste. This blonde is brewed with mangoes and basil. “A sip of sunshine,” reads the description.

More beers are coming soon, as the brewers ramp up production using their new equipment. Last Saturday they released Friend of the Devil, a salted caramel milk stout. Other brews on the horizon are Party at the Moon Tower session IPA, Lemon Drop pale ale and Smoke on the Water cayenne-infused smoke porter.

Happy Hippie has sold its beer in cans and on draft at different restaurants and retail stores since 2017 but didn’t have a home to call its own. At its peak, the brewery's products were at over 40 locations. That's been scaled back as the crew focuses on supporting the new facility.
click to enlarge happy hippie brewing
The tables in the taproom are custom-made with a rainbow hue across the top.
Jack Moraglia
The taproom is kid- and dog-friendly; a leash is required (on the dog, not the kid, but they ask that you watch your kid). A private event space is available for parties and gatherings of up to 100 people.

If you get hungry, the food truck Guitars and Growlers is typically outside with classic pub food: German pretzels, chicken sandwiches, burgers, wings, mac-and-cheese and fries.

Everything is in place. Now, Kellie and Michael want to get the word out to Richardson residents to come hang out.

Happy Hippie Brewing Company, 500 Lockwood Drive, Richardson. Wednesday – Thursday, 3–9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.
