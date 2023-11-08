Happy Hippie Brewing Company Opens Vibe-y Taproom in Richardson

The groovy brewery is typically closed on Monday and Tuesday, but with the Texas Rangers in the World Series, co-owner and brewmaster Michael Frederick says he “called an audible” to show the games on the four TV screens around the walls and behind the bar (two more big televisions are coming soon).
At the entrance is a Jerry Garcia ofrenda: a Día de los Muertos altar that honors and awaits the dead. Happy Hippie has already had three Grateful Dead cover bands perform within a week and a half of being open, which must be some kind of record.
Live music is important to husband-wife owners, Michael and Kellie Frederick. Michael, who is in a band, installed speakers throughout the taproom and patio to ensure good sound everywhere you go.
We tried all five currently available beers. The Rich Ale, which was brewed for the city of Richardson’s 150th anniversary, is a sweet brew with flavors of honey, fig and pear. The Honey Magnolia witbier is a smooth beer with full, wheaty flavor. The Wa-Hotter Melon IPA contrasts sweet watermelon with spicy habanero; at 117 IBU, this one is for the true bitter-beer lovers.
More beers are coming soon, as the brewers ramp up production using their new equipment. Last Saturday they released Friend of the Devil, a salted caramel milk stout. Other brews on the horizon are Party at the Moon Tower session IPA, Lemon Drop pale ale and Smoke on the Water cayenne-infused smoke porter.
Happy Hippie has sold its beer in cans and on draft at different restaurants and retail stores since 2017 but didn’t have a home to call its own. At its peak, the brewery's products were at over 40 locations. That's been scaled back as the crew focuses on supporting the new facility.
If you get hungry, the food truck Guitars and Growlers is typically outside with classic pub food: German pretzels, chicken sandwiches, burgers, wings, mac-and-cheese and fries.
Everything is in place. Now, Kellie and Michael want to get the word out to Richardson residents to come hang out.