This New Delivery Service Brings ‘Imperfect’ Produce to Your Door for Cheap

A new-to-Dallas delivery service called Imperfect Produce will deliver produce that, while it looks and tastes perfectly fine, didn't meet the standards for sale in grocery stores and was therefore considered trash.

It showed up on my front porch about 3:30 p.m. on Monday: three apples, four avocados, a couple of oranges and a cucumber. Some Swiss chard, broccoli crowns, oyster mushrooms and jalapenos, along with two of the biggest carrots and four of the smallest sweet potatoes I've ever seen. There was a refreshing lack of packaging or plastic bags; the oyster mushrooms came wrapped in plastic, but otherwise it was just a bunch of produce in a cardboard box. It was all fresh, completely unblemished and made for several delicious meals.

The twist: Everything in that box was originally going to be thrown away before it was packaged and delivered to my door by a service called Imperfect Produce, which is now (finally) available in Dallas.

Imperfect Produce isn't actually new, but it is new to Dallas. The company started in 2015 as one potential solution to America's growing food waste problem. Despite the fact that an estimated 1 in 8 Americans were food insecure in 2017, according to Feeding America, the United States as a whole wastes more than $160 billion in food a year, The New York Times reports. Globally, almost a third of the food we grow is thrown away, either by producers, sellers and distributors or customers themselves. It is, without a doubt, one of the most frustrating problems for a developed nation with growing income inequality, perpetual food deserts and shockingly high rates of food insecurity.