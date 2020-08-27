It's a Jungle Out There: Mexican Sugar's Machete Will Help You Get Through It

It's a jungle out there. (At least it feels like one.)

We avoid other people like you'd avoid a jaguar, and when we see a discarded mask or glove on the ground, it may as well be an anaconda. A cough across the room can set us off like a distant growl.

Luckily, most of our restaurant friends are giving us the tools to get through it. For example, Mexican Sugar in Las Colinas is giving us a machete.

The restaurant's Machete cocktail is a spicy and refreshing summer sipper — tequila, watermelon and cucumber laced with serrano peppers. Top it with mint, and we have ourselves a bright, spicy cocktail we can enjoy in our own homes.

The machete joins eight other drinks on a to-go menu that can be collected curbside from Mexican Sugar.

MACHETE ($15 for 16 ounces to go): serrano-infused Lunazul Blanco, watermelon, cucumber, simple syrup, lime, mint

Mexican Sugar, 3215 Regent Blvd. (Las Colinas), mexicansugarcocina.com