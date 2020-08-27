 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Recommended For You

4
Your tool for survival
Your tool for survival
courtesy of Mexican Sugar

It's a Jungle Out There: Mexican Sugar's Machete Will Help You Get Through It

Susie Oszustowicz | August 27, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

It's a jungle out there. (At least it feels like one.)

We avoid other people like you'd avoid a jaguar, and when we see a discarded mask or glove on the ground, it may as well be an anaconda. A cough across the room can set us off like a distant growl.

Luckily, most of our restaurant friends are giving us the tools to get through it. For example, Mexican Sugar in Las Colinas is giving us a machete.

Related Stories

The restaurant's Machete cocktail is a spicy and refreshing summer sipper — tequila, watermelon and cucumber laced with serrano peppers. Top it with mint, and we have ourselves a bright, spicy cocktail we can enjoy in our own homes.

The machete joins eight other drinks on a to-go menu that can be collected curbside from Mexican Sugar.

MACHETE ($15 for 16 ounces to go): serrano-infused Lunazul Blanco, watermelon, cucumber, simple syrup, lime, mint

Mexican Sugar, 3215 Regent Blvd. (Las Colinas), mexicansugarcocina.com

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.