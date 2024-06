Khroma Coffee: A Hidden Dallas Cafe Serving Caffeine with a Side of The Matrix

click to enlarge If you need some creative inspiration, Khroma might be the spot. Theressa Velázquez

click to enlarge The charcoal-infused latte blends well with the environment. Theressa Velázquez

click to enlarge A blueberry muffin and cinnamon bun at Khroma cafe. Theressa Velázquez

Dallas creative Kim Palacios is blending her two worlds in Deep Ellum: One is the world of photography, and the other is the world of coffee but with an alternative stir.Before opening Khroma Coffee , Palacios devoted her time to working as a barista, stylist and model. Now she is a business owner focused on pouring her time into a new coffee shop that opened in March, hidden inside JEM Studios.The cafe name is a play on words, blending Palacios's affinity for the black chroma color palette. The edgy ambiance is crafted with black, gray, white and metal décor, asrolls on a loop on a 2000s Magnavox TV with a built-in DVD player. The theme is a nod to the cyberpunk aesthetic and analog technology.Each corner of the space comes with an interesting pop of art or literature.“I grew up with a family that always welcomed people into their homes, so I just wanted this to feel like a home rather than just another coffee shop,” Palacios says.She also wanted to spill some of her Hispanic heritage into the crafted drinks, all priced at less than $6.“I wanted to incorporate something a little bit more to my roots,” Palacios says about the menu. “I like cinnamon and condensed milk, and those two [ingredients] tie back to how I grew up … so I wanted to incorporate something like that but with my own touch.”We started with the 16-ounce iced charcoal latte ($5.50), which cleverly incorporates the signature touch of condensed milk infused with activated charcoal, plus oat milk and honey. We appreciated the distinctiveness of this approach, which made the Goth-esque drink unique and appealing.We followed the latte with a velvety affogato ($4.75), served in a sophisticated metal martini glass. The ice cream sits atop a pool of honey, which is drizzled with another layer of nature’s golden sweetness and a sprinkle of cinnamon. A hot shot of espresso brings it all together.We also opted for some sweets: a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon bun, each $3.50. Both hit the spot, fresh and sweet. The bun was a bit flaky — more of a cross between a croissant and a bun.As we got buzzed on caffeine and sugar, we got to an impromptu DJ set. Palacios switched off the alternative music overhead and a customer mixed house music on a portable console.Palacios hopes the space will serve as a place for people to network and connect over a shared passion for both coffee and creative affairs. Palacios purposely wanted a sacred space with low lighting, where customers could easily get inspired.Khroma is probably a cool place to come and focus on your photo edits but one doesn’t need to be a photographer to be welcomed and enjoy the unique vibe here.