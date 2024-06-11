 Khroma Coffee in Deep Ellum Blends Coffee with Keanue Reeves | Dallas Observer
Khroma Coffee: A Hidden Dallas Cafe Serving Caffeine with a Side of The Matrix

A local stylist and model has converted part of her studio to a coffee shop, with The Matrix on an infinite loop.
June 11, 2024
The affogato at Khroma Coffee is served in a metal martini glass.
The affogato at Khroma Coffee is served in a metal martini glass. Theressa Velázquez
Dallas creative Kim Palacios is blending her two worlds in Deep Ellum: One is the world of photography, and the other is the world of coffee but with an alternative stir.

Before opening Khroma Coffee, Palacios devoted her time to working as a barista, stylist and model. Now she is a business owner focused on pouring her time into a new coffee shop that opened in March, hidden inside JEM Studios.

The cafe name is a play on words, blending Palacios's affinity for the black chroma color palette. The edgy ambiance is crafted with black, gray, white and metal décor, as The Matrix rolls on a loop on a 2000s Magnavox TV with a built-in DVD player. The theme is a nod to the cyberpunk aesthetic and analog technology.

Each corner of the space comes with an interesting pop of art or literature.

“I grew up with a family that always welcomed people into their homes, so I just wanted this to feel like a home rather than just another coffee shop,” Palacios says.
click to enlarge
If you need some creative inspiration, Khroma might be the spot.
Theressa Velázquez
She also wanted to spill some of her Hispanic heritage into the crafted drinks, all priced at less than $6.

“I wanted to incorporate something a little bit more to my roots,” Palacios says about the menu. “I like cinnamon and condensed milk, and those two [ingredients] tie back to how I grew up … so I wanted to incorporate something like that but with my own touch.”
click to enlarge
The charcoal-infused latte blends well with the environment.
Theressa Velázquez
We started with the 16-ounce iced charcoal latte ($5.50), which cleverly incorporates the signature touch of condensed milk infused with activated charcoal, plus oat milk and honey. We appreciated the distinctiveness of this approach, which made the Goth-esque drink unique and appealing.

We followed the latte with a velvety affogato ($4.75), served in a sophisticated metal martini glass. The ice cream sits atop a pool of honey, which is drizzled with another layer of nature’s golden sweetness and a sprinkle of cinnamon. A hot shot of espresso brings it all together.
A blueberry muffin and cinnamon bun at Khroma cafe.
A blueberry muffin and cinnamon bun at Khroma cafe.
Theressa Velázquez
We also opted for some sweets: a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon bun, each $3.50. Both hit the spot, fresh and sweet. The bun was a bit flaky — more of a cross between a croissant and a bun.

As we got buzzed on caffeine and sugar, we got to an impromptu DJ set. Palacios switched off the alternative music overhead and a customer mixed house music on a portable console.

Palacios hopes the space will serve as a place for people to network and connect over a shared passion for both coffee and creative affairs. Palacios purposely wanted a sacred space with low lighting, where customers could easily get inspired.

Khroma is probably a cool place to come and focus on your photo edits but one doesn’t need to be a photographer to be welcomed and enjoy the unique vibe here.

Khroma Coffee, 3401 Main St., Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Sunday – Tuesday.
