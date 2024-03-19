Now Open: Chef John Tesar's Newest Restaurant, Knife Italian

John Tesar has a long history in Dallas, and his culinary story continues to unfold with the opening of Knife Italian at The Ritz-Carlton in Las Colinas.
Tesar began his culinary tale in New York City, notably working alongside Anthony Bourdain at The Supper Club, which the now-deceased celebrity chef wrote about in his book Kitchen Confidential.
Tesar arrived in Dallas via the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in 2006 and has since opened a series of restaurants including the now-closed Spoon Bar and Kitchen, followed by Knife Dallas. This much-lauded steakhouse is centered around Tesar's process for dry-aged steaks. He has since expanded to Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, which received a Michelin star in 2022 and 2023.
Taking center stage are Black Angus steaks from the Central Texas ranch 44 Farms. Steaks are dry-aged onsite anywhere from 45 to 250 days. The Bistecca alla Fiorentina — here called Bistecca alla "Las Colinas" — is a porterhouse served traditionally with the bone rising from the center of the plate like a Phoenix.
Everything here is served family-style, allowing guests to dabble in more dishes. Of course, you may not want to share, which is completely understandable. We support that.
The interior of 170-seat Knife Italian is designed by Schoos Designs, including original artwork from founder Thomas Schoos, who wants walking into the restaurant to be like "you've just stepped into a Fellini movie ... only it's in color."
With a sister restaurant boasting a Michelin star, Dallasites can expect the bar to be high here. And, great news, reservations are now open.
Knife Italian is open daily for breakfast, 6:30–11 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; and dinner, 5–10 p.m.