Now Open: Chef John Tesar's Newest Restaurant, Knife Italian

Italian food receives the Tesar touch in Las Colinas.
March 19, 2024
Bistecca alla Las Colinas is a highlight of the menu at Knife Italian.
Bistecca alla Las Colinas is a highlight of the menu at Knife Italian. Samantha Marie Photography
John Tesar has a long history in Dallas, and his culinary story continues to unfold with the opening of Knife Italian at The Ritz-Carlton in Las Colinas.

Tesar began his culinary tale in New York City, notably working alongside Anthony Bourdain at The Supper Club, which the now-deceased celebrity chef wrote about in his book Kitchen Confidential.
click to enlarge the interior of Knife Italian Dallas
Knife Italian was designed by Thomas Schoos of Schoos Designs, whose aim was to channel a Fellini movie.
Samantha Marie Photography

Tesar arrived in Dallas via the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in 2006 and has since opened a series of restaurants including the now-closed Spoon Bar and Kitchen, followed by Knife Dallas. This much-lauded steakhouse is centered around Tesar's process for dry-aged steaks. He has since expanded to Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, which received a Michelin star in 2022 and 2023.
click to enlarge Crudi from Knife Italian
The menu starts with a selection of crudi.
Samantha Marie Photography
Knife Italian aims to leverage those restaurants and experiences, in Italian. The menu starts with crudi, including yellowtail, kingfish, king salmon, Maine lobster, Passmore caviar and oysters.
click to enlarge
Clams oregenata, veal meatballs and duck egg omelet are all on the antipasti menu.
Samantha Marie Photography

click to enlarge pasta from knife Italian in dallas
Lobster agnolotti comes with lemon monte, lobster coral and butter-poached lobster.
Samantha Marie Photography
Squid ink bucatini, lobster agnolotti, potato gnocchi with blue crab and black truffle and goat cheese mezzaluna are all options from the pasta section, all made in-house by hand daily.

Taking center stage are Black Angus steaks from the Central Texas ranch 44 Farms. Steaks are dry-aged onsite anywhere from 45 to 250 days. The Bistecca alla Fiorentina — here called Bistecca alla "Las Colinas" — is a porterhouse served traditionally with the bone rising from the center of the plate like a Phoenix.

Everything here is served family-style, allowing guests to dabble in more dishes. Of course, you may not want to share, which is completely understandable. We support that.

The interior of 170-seat Knife Italian is designed by Schoos Designs, including original artwork from founder Thomas Schoos, who wants walking into the restaurant to be like "you've just stepped into a Fellini movie ... only it's in color."
click to enlarge cocktails at Knife Italian.
The cocktail menu has Italian-inspired drinks, as well as a whiskey drink called Swept Away served in a "porthole-inspired vessel," second from the right.
Samantha Marie Photography
The cocktail menu is on theme, as well, with options like the Night Train to Milan, a spin on a Negroni with gin, Campari, vermouth and tonic. The Swept Away is a cocktail made with fusion verjus blanc and Wyoming Double Cask and High West Campfire whiskeys served in a "porthole-inspired vessel."

With a sister restaurant boasting a Michelin star, Dallasites can expect the bar to be high here. And, great news, reservations are now open.

Knife Italian is open daily for breakfast, 6:30–11 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; and dinner, 5–10 p.m.
