Now Open: Chef John Tesar's Newest Restaurant, Knife Italian

John Tesar has a long history in Dallas, and his culinary story continues to unfold with the opening of Knife Italian at The Ritz-Carlton in Las Colinas.Tesar began his culinary tale in New York City, notably working alongside Anthony Bourdain at The Supper Club, which the now-deceased celebrity chef wrote about in his bookTesar arrived in Dallas via the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in 2006 and has since opened a series of restaurants including the now-closed Spoon Bar and Kitchen, followed by Knife Dallas. This much-lauded steakhouse is centered around Tesar's process for dry-aged steaks. He has since expanded to Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, which received a Michelin star in 2022 and 2023.Knife Italian aims to leverage those restaurants and experiences, in Italian. The menu starts with crudi, including yellowtail, kingfish, king salmon, Maine lobster, Passmore caviar and oysters.Squid ink bucatini, lobster agnolotti, potato gnocchi with blue crab and black truffle and goat cheese mezzaluna are all options from the pasta section, all made in-house by hand daily.Taking center stage are Black Angus steaks from the Central Texas ranch 44 Farms. Steaks are dry-aged onsite anywhere from 45 to 250 days. The Bistecca alla Fiorentina — here called Bistecca alla "Las Colinas" — is a porterhouse served traditionally with the bone rising from the center of the plate like a Phoenix.Everything here is served family-style, allowing guests to dabble in more dishes. Of course, you may not want to share, which is completely understandable. We support that.The interior of 170-seat Knife Italian is designed by Schoos Designs, including original artwork from founder Thomas Schoos, who wants walking into the restaurant to be like "you've just stepped into a Fellini movie ... only it's in color."The cocktail menu is on theme, as well, with options like the Night Train to Milan, a spin on a Negroni with gin, Campari, vermouth and tonic. The Swept Away is a cocktail made with fusion verjus blanc and Wyoming Double Cask and High West Campfire whiskeys served in a "porthole-inspired vessel."With a sister restaurant boasting a Michelin star, Dallasites can expect the bar to be high here. And, great news, reservations are now open